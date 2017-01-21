Women's March on Washington and Baltimore

Creative @womensmarch signs are everywhere http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2tb0hXWgAAdzEg.jpg
Marilyn Mosby spoke to crowd estimates at 2000 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2tfJt_UkAACLVv.jpg
Drone over march at Hopkins http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2tfjfPVEAAWvNX.jpg
Sen. @JohnKerry walking the dog to cheers at the @womensmarchlon http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2tgZo4W8AEbf7z.jpg
Organizer Donna Martin tells the crowd "we are the ones who make change happen." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2thRZoWQAA1hve.jpg
Art by @KurtHoss from New York at @womensmarchlon http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2thYsLXgAAq_7Y.jpg
Protesters at Hopkins sing "We shall overcome." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2tiODJXcAMmdi_.jpg
Cousins from Bowie #maryland say joyous @womensmarch is erasing Trump's negative inaugural words http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2tj9WcXgAE5BRO.jpg
"Smash the patriarchy!" yells Baltimore march organizers Donna Martin http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2tlFIVVQAE4tEH.jpg
"We should all be able to come together and have peace. We are all together. We are all people." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2tla4yUQAACL35.jpg
"All lives matter!" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2tls7EUQAApIE6.jpg
Patapsco High School sophomore Terrace Brooks speaks to the crowd at Hopkins http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2toDOrUcAAFdlG.jpg
Panoramic view from the Mall. Couldn't hear sound from speakers, bc no audio. Everyone is content to chant. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2tzME1XcAAEiFb.jpg
Signs galore at #womensMarch http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2t3iEuWEAIBgJE.jpg
Because I'm a husband, father and support equality for every human being. #WomensMarch http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2t2x3RWIAEb4fU.jpg
Selling Trump tshirts: Sarahe Butler sold $7k yesterday during inauguration and $150 today during #womensmarch even tho half price today http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2t9CDuWgAM9Ykv.jpg
Miracle! Ran into a Baltimore contingent I know ... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2t-3DRWEAAmKr2.jpg
The crowd is finally moving http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2t_oosXgAACUhu.jpg
They should have sent a taller reporter http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2t_uwRWEAA9Xjy.jpg
More from the @womensmarch http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2uMWg2XgAAo2xA.jpg
More from the @womensmarch http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2uMb7LWIAMEQMq.jpg
The signs at the @womensmarch were very creative. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2uMnBtXUAU2KGG.jpg