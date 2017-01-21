Women's March on Washington and Baltimore

A baltimore contingent. The pink hats are out! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2sxmmPWIAAzmec.jpg
Marc has added extra trains to move the overwhelming crowds going to @womensmarch . http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2syhxGWEAALvZF.jpg
Mother Alane Kimes and daughter Alicia Prisco from Perry Hall say they're not happy with Trump http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2szV0PXcAAbtkR.jpg
Erica from D.C. protests on top of stacked fences from inauguration http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2s36cLWQAA9Ohe.jpg
.@MTA added 3 marc trains to move 5000 people from baltimore to @womensmarch thousands more still wait @baltimoresun http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2s5I96XAAAQLa8.jpg
Argentine Craig, 80 going on 60, is eager to board train to @womensmarch w/ Baltimore Ethical Society @baltimoresun http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2s7L2ZXcAAJmPL.jpg
Christina Rivera, 34, of Minnesota buys ticket for her and blowup trump doll in bmore to @womensmarch @baltimoresun http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2s7fDDXEAAjyGn.jpg
Guy in crowd holding "I love turtles" sign #WomensMarch http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2s-OZyXEAIS0W0.jpg
San Francisco sisters Julie Harkins and Susan Baldwin sport 'resist' tattoos they got after election @womensmarch http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2tQGASXgAAwBCz.jpg
Bailey Ropper, 22, from Detroit's Cranbrook Academy of Art drove with 30 others all night 4 @womensmarch http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2tRajOWgAIoruY.jpg
Mike Thomas from New York City arrived in Washington to sell anti-trump pins at @womensmarch http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2tTK6wXgAE04NX.jpg
Ashley Allen & Shanice McDowell brought young girls to @womensmarch http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2tTbLAWQAElB7e.jpg
It's filling up at North Charles and 33rd http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2tUqCLVEAExyNW.jpg
Scene outside Johns Hopkins University http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2tVD11UcAUTn26.jpg
NYC married couple Sekiya Dorsett & Sofia Berger wants Trump to hear their message @womensmarch http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2tVO5HWgAIrmuo.jpg
#RedNation members drove 27 hrs to @womensmarch to raise awareness of ongoing genocide of indigenous people http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2tXf8BXEAA2tvf.jpg
Tyi Moultry & Patricia Officer drove from Indiana and New Jersey for @womensmarch http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2tX164WIAEjQjl.jpg
March at Hopkins about to start. "Fired up! Ready to go," crowd is chanting. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2tZ-ApWIAARgWo.jpg
.@womensmarch in DC is mobbed but joyous where I am. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2taBpiXAAYjsy-.jpg