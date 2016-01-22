Week 7: Ravens at Jets
Week 7: Ravens at Jets
The Ravens (3-3) play the New York Jets (1-5) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Ravens have to blow a timeout because they didn't have the right personnel on the field for the punt.
by Jeff Zrebiec
10/23/2016 5:08:42 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 5:08:42 PM
Ravens already wasting a time out in first three minutes of game. Shameful.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/23/2016 5:09:30 PM
Chris Moore recovers a muffed Jets snap in the end zone. Ravens on board first. Nice play by Moore to shove punter out of way and recover
by Jeff Zrebiec
10/23/2016 5:16:29 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 5:16:29 PM
Jets' receivers and punters have left their hands in the locker room.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/23/2016 5:17:42 PM
Nick Mangold (ankle) is questionable to return with ankle injury.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 5:26:01 PM
Anthony Levine has the pass breakup on third down. He's played very well this year. Terrance West back in as Ravens begin 2nd drive.
by Jeff Zrebiec
10/23/2016 5:26:41 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 5:26:41 PM
Joe Flacco airs it out and hits Mike Wallace for 53.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 5:28:57 PM
Flacco just three that ball almost 60 yards flat footed.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/23/2016 5:29:56 PM
Joe Flacco's arm appeared to remain attached after that 53-yard strike. That's a good sign.
#Ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/23/2016 5:30:18 PM
Justin Tucker delivers from 50 yards. He's now 16-for-16 this year. Ravens take 10-0 lead, just like they had last wk here versus NYG
by Jeff Zrebiec
10/23/2016 5:31:50 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 5:31:50 PM
Justin Tucker has no problem with crosswind or distance. He's still perfect and the Ravens now have a 10-point lead. #Ravens
by Peter Schmuck
10/23/2016 5:31:51 PM
#Ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/23/2016 5:31:51 PM
Brandon Williams gets first sack of the season.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 5:41:22 PM
And Ravens allow another short pass to get turned into long TD. Enuwa goes for 69 yards.
by Jeff Zrebiec
10/23/2016 5:42:26 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 5:42:26 PM
Short pass turned into a long TD again. Webb has no speed in Ravens's final line of defense.
by Mike Preston
10/23/2016 5:44:21 PM
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/23/2016 5:44:21 PM
Sheldon Richardson whipping both linemen, Alex Lewis and John Urschel, on left side of o-line.
by Mike Preston
10/23/2016 5:47:14 PM
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/23/2016 5:47:14 PM
Alex Lewis hold isn't going to win him any friends on the sidelines, but West probably doesn't break the line without it. #Ravens
by Peter Schmuck
10/23/2016 6:07:50 PM
#Ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/23/2016 6:07:50 PM
Geno Smith heading to the locker room
#nyj
by
Brian Costello
via
twitter
retweeted by
jeffzrebiecsun
10/23/2016 6:08:53 PM
Ravens not taking any chances on this 4th-and-2 at Jets 43. Harbaugh sends out punt team.
by Jeff Zrebiec
10/23/2016 6:10:46 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 6:10:46 PM
I am so glad Mr. Aggressive didn't go for it on fourth and two at the Jets' 43.
by Mike Preston
10/23/2016 6:11:28 PM
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/23/2016 6:11:28 PM
Ryan Fitzpatrick is coming into game for Jets with Geno Smith hurt.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 6:11:35 PM
Fitzpatrick hits Matt Forte for 13-yard TD pass. Awful first half for Ravens' defense which looks so slow
by Jeff Zrebiec
10/23/2016 6:20:08 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 6:20:08 PM
Ravens beat themselves every week with penalties, giving up big plays and failing to make tackles.
by Mike Preston
10/23/2016 6:22:12 PM
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/23/2016 6:22:12 PM
Terrific catch by Kamar Aiken who picks up big first down.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 6:24:17 PM
Ravens could have used the timeout they wasted in the first quarter.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/23/2016 6:27:57 PM
Justin Tucker good from 44 as time expires in 2nd quarter. Ravens special teams 16, Jets 14.
by Jeff Zrebiec
10/23/2016 6:28:08 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 6:28:08 PM
As Fitzpatrick connects with Forte for another big play, Jets announce that Geno Smith (knee) is out for the game.
by Jeff Zrebiec
10/23/2016 6:44:03 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 6:44:03 PM
Jernigan slams down Fitzpatrick and Ravens defense forces a punt.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 6:45:32 PM
Looks like Chris Moore might have gotten a piece of that punt which went just 17 yards.
by Jeff Zrebiec
10/23/2016 6:46:19 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 6:46:19 PM
Hester has 3 fumbles this season, losing once. Also has a few in which he failed to step up and field, costing Ravens yards in FP.
by Jeff Zrebiec
10/23/2016 6:56:07 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 6:56:07 PM
Skrine bites back, picking off Flacco and returning it to Ravens 3. Not a good throw, Perriman didn't get out of route at all.
by Jeff Zrebiec
10/23/2016 6:58:28 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 6:58:28 PM
Two really, really, really bad football teams here.......
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/23/2016 7:00:08 PM
Flacco had gone a team-record 176 consecutive throws without an interception before Skrine got that last one.
by Jeff Zrebiec
10/23/2016 7:00:14 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 7:00:14 PM
Ravens defense holds on 1-and-goal from 3 with help from Jets delay of game penalty. Folk FG gives Jets 17-16 lead.
by Jeff Zrebiec
10/23/2016 7:02:04 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 7:02:04 PM
That was Ravens' first rushing TD allowed since Week 2.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 7:14:15 PM
Looks like Webb is dealing with hamstring injury.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 7:26:23 PM
Ravens have so many problems right now. But I'd say the biggest is their offensive line. They are just getting whupped week-after-week.
by Jeff Zrebiec
10/23/2016 7:39:52 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 7:39:52 PM
Ravens block a Folk FG attempt that would have iced the game. Take over with 3 mins to go, needing a TD and two-pt conversion to tie.
by Jeff Zrebiec
10/23/2016 7:48:17 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 7:48:17 PM
Flacco: "we're not good right now. That's biggest thing."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 8:24:00 PM
Brandon Williams: "right now it's us versus ourselves."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 8:28:09 PM
Ravens had six yards rushing today. Six. That's the fewest in franchise history.
by Jeff Zrebiec
10/23/2016 8:57:21 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/23/2016 8:57:21 PM
