Week 4: Ravens vs. Raiders
The Ravens (3-0) host the Oakland Raiders (2-1) in Week 4 NFL action Sunday.
Hurst at LT, Jensen at LG for Ravens' first offensive possession.
by
Edward Lee
via
twitter
10/2/2016 5:06:20 PM
Flacco needs to have big game today, possibly best of year.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/2/2016 5:06:46 PM
Sam Koch is such a good athlete, and he doesn't dance.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/2/2016 5:35:21 PM
Sam Koch prevented a Jalen Richard touchdown, but Raiders scored on next play--Carr to Seth Roberts.
by
Childs Walker
via
twitter
10/2/2016 5:35:49 PM
Every week now the offense or special teams puts the defense in bad position. Maybe now the Ravens will throw downfield.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/2/2016 5:37:51 PM
Tight end Maxx Williams is throwing some nice blocks. That's a major improvement.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/2/2016 5:41:54 PM
After Carr's 6-yard TD pass to Roberts, Ravens have been outscored 27-12 in the first quarters of four games.
fw.to/Emoqg2N
by
Edward Lee
via
twitter
10/2/2016 5:42:20 PM
Please, run the quick screen to a fast receiver, not Aiken.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/2/2016 5:58:17 PM
Ravens need to get Hurst some help even if it means keeping in a tight end or running back to chip.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/2/2016 6:02:02 PM
Flacco sneaks it in on fourth down to cut lead to 14-12. Terrance West was huge on that drive, even though he almost fumbled it away.
by
Childs Walker
via
twitter
10/2/2016 7:13:39 PM
Flacco intercepted on 2-point attempt so we're still at 14-12 Raiders.
by
Childs Walker
via
twitter
10/2/2016 7:14:05 PM
Gutsy call on 4th-and-goal from 1 results in Flacco's TD sneak. Two-point conversion failed, Ravens trail Raiders 14-12 with 2:41 in Q3.
by
Edward Lee
via
twitter
10/2/2016 7:15:01 PM
The Ravens ran the ball only seven times in the first half. They’ve run it 11 times in the third quarter.
by
Gerry Sandusky
via
twitter
retweeted by
EdwardLeeSun
10/2/2016 7:15:23 PM
Hopefully, that seven minute drive gave deefense time to rest.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/2/2016 7:15:34 PM
The old man, Steve Smith, is the gift that just keeps on giving.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/2/2016 7:55:34 PM
