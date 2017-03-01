Ravens coach John Harbaugh's end-of-the-year news conference
Ravens coach John Harbaugh's end-of-the-year news conference
The Ravens finished the 2016 season 8-8. Coach John Harbaugh conducts his year-end news conference on Jan. 3, 2017.
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
Baltimore Sun reporter Jeff Zrebiec and columnist Peter Schmuck will provide live coverage from The Castle shortly. Stay tuned for John Harbaugh's end-of-the-year news conference.
by
Baltimore Sun
1/3/2017 3:53:06 PM
John Harbaugh says he told team this season is a jumping off pt for where team is going forward. "So many things we need to improve upon."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:04:24 PM
Harbaugh said his staff has already gotten started for next year.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:05:12 PM
Harbaugh: "We've got to build a football team that's not in so many close games. That's what we're shooting for."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:06:51 PM
Harbaugh said team is going to try and improve everywhere, including coaching. Says Mornhinweg, Pees and Rosburg will all be back.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:07:24 PM
Harbaugh: "We have not run the football well enough or enough over the past couple of years." Says Mornhinweg wants to run the football.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:08:33 PM
Harbaugh said there will be a few coaching changes, but won't be with coordinators.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:09:45 PM
Harbaugh said he's happy with West and Dixon. Feels like they're key pieces. But team needs to add another style back.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:11:09 PM
Harbaugh said he's making the coordinator decisions. "That's a responsibility that Ozzie and Steve Bisciotti have given me."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:11:30 PM
Harbaugh says he's challenged by Bisciotti and Newsome "every way you can be challenged."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:12:22 PM
Harbaugh: "You could go a different way, but my heart, my gut says this is the best way to go."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:13:24 PM
Harbaugh says continuity is part of his decision on Mornhinweg, but not the deciding factor.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:15:55 PM
Harbaugh: "Marty doesn't need validation from me. I don't need to stand up here and say Marty is a good fb coach. He's proven that."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:18:33 PM
Harbaugh says his players believe in Mornhinweg but more than that, "I believe in him."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:18:53 PM
Harbaugh on his own job status: "I don't worry about that. I talk to Steve every single day and we have a great relationship."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:20:11 PM
Harbaugh: "We're trying to accomplish something. We're reaching for the stars. We're fighting every day to be great at what we do."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:20:57 PM
Harbaugh: "I've never been worried about holding onto or keeping a job.I'm worried about doing a job."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:21:22 PM
Harbaugh: "Could you imagine not having {Tavon Young] this year? I feel very good about this draft class."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:22:44 PM
Harbaugh on the fact that team can't afford another non-playoff year: "I see the point, but I don't look at it like that."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:23:28 PM
Harbaugh: "I'm not worried about the future. I have faith. I'm excited to see what's in store. I can't wait to see what the plan is for us."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:24:08 PM
Harbaugh said Job One is to find ways to help out Joe Flacco: "It starts with Joe." Said they met at length yesterday.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:25:12 PM
Harbaugh: "It matters to Joe. He's very highly motivated to play at the highest level."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:25:26 PM
Harbaugh said the Ravens will look to to add coaches and schemes to help out Flacco and get more creative on offense.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:25:50 PM
Harbaugh said Ravens have an opening at QB coach. Said he has several in mind and will interview this week.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:26:16 PM
Harbaugh: "I don't think it's any mystery where we need to improve personnel wise." Mentioned CB immediately. "We need to add more corners."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:27:17 PM
Harbaugh said that he's challenged Jimmy Smith to train at the highest level this offseason. But still wants more corners.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:27:44 PM
Harbaugh on Juan Castillo: "We have a very good offensive line coach. But we have to run the ball better, keep Joe cleaner."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:28:59 PM
Harbaugh said that Terrell Suggs will have surgery to repair torn biceps. Yanda considering surgery for torn labrum.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:30:11 PM
John Harbaugh said that Mosley MRI checked out fine. Has calf strain. .Said it's a three-week injury.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:30:41 PM
Asked about cutting some older players, Harbaugh defers to Newsome but says "absolutely everything has to be on the table."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:36:18 PM
Harbaugh said the "effort level was at a high level" against Cincinnati. But "We didn't play well, our sharpness wasn't there."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:37:25 PM
Harbaugh: "I don't see myself in being involved in specific play-calling, play-by-play."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:38:48 PM
Says you can't step in on a play-by-play basis to their offensive or defensive calls. But he will give direction before series.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:39:23 PM
Harbaugh: "I think we have an excellent play caller. I think he's very aggressive, very creative."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:40:57 PM
Harbaugh: "I sure hope Breshad Perriman becomes a true No.1. To me, there are signs that's possible. But he's got a lot of work to do"
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:41:55 PM
Ravens say they need to add a possession wide receiver.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:42:31 PM
Harbaugh went about 45 minutes. Obvious takeaway is that by making no major changes w/coordinators, this is now all on him going forward
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:47:18 PM
He says he's comfortable w/that. There will be other staff changes and the roster will look significantly different. But play callers won't
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/3/2017 4:47:59 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform