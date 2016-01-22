Ravens-Steelers 12/25
Ravens-Steelers 12/25
The Ravens play the Steelers at Heinz Field in a game that's crucial to the AFC North division. If the Steelers win, they clinch; the Ravens must win to stay alive.
< Oldest
1
2
3
Newest >
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
Fans getting restless here at stadium, a few boo birds for the home boys.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:45:46 PM
Tavon Young flagged for a pass interference call. Steelers deep in Ravens' territory.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:47:00 PM
Just like that Steelers are in the end zone. Bell scores on 7 yard run. Beats Suggs to corner. 20-16 pending extra point.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:48:33 PM
There isn't much you can do about that TD. He made something out of nothing.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:48:45 PM
Pass interference was unnecessary. The ball was overthrown, but too close to be ruled uncatchable. Just another big mistake.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:50:13 PM
Another missed opportunity. Flacco had Aiken and they couldn't connect.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:54:06 PM
Ravens had 1st down at Steelers 11 on last possession and did not score a TD. Now, Joe overthrows open receiver on 7-yard pass on 3rd down..
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:55:39 PM
So Ravens get ball at 40 twice on kickoffs and do nothing either time.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:56:10 PM
Le'Veon Bell goes over the 100-yard mark with a 23-yard run. Suggs couldn't make the tackle with his one good arm.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:58:00 PM
Brandon Williams is amazing, the way he just ran down the field.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:58:12 PM
Unbelievable effort by Roethlisberger and Bell. Bell catches dumpoff and scores from 7 yards.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:00:50 AM
That's two touchdowns in 4 1/2 minutes for Steelers who now lead 24-20.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:02:51 AM
Steelers turn this game around on a dime. Go down the field uncontested twice in a row and now have the lead, 24-20. Mistakes galore.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:02:53 AM
Still can't get past that third-and-3 play when Joe Flacco missed an open receiver seven yards away. Ugh.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:06:20 AM
Flacco couldn't hear the play call coming in. And they have to burn a timeout.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:08:44 AM
Flacco could not hear his helmet microphone and Ravens have to call time out.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:09:19 AM
Flacco isn't getting much help. Aiken not looking for the ball. Perriman not making a contested catch.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:11:13 AM
Flacco goes right back to Breshad Perriman, and picks up big first down.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:11:52 AM
Flacco goes back to Perriman after drop and completes pass for big first down.
#ravens
.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:13:11 AM
Ravens will have ball at the Steelers 13 at the 2-minute warning.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:13:51 AM
Two minute warning and the Ravens are on the doorstep.Second and 4 at the 13.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:14:27 AM
What an effort by FB Kyle Juszczyk. Runs it in from 10 yards and Ravens answer with a TD.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:17:14 AM
That was a 14-play, 75-yard drive for Ravens. Tucker extra point gives Ravens a 27-24 lead.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:17:59 AM
That was a statement drive for Joe Flacco, who has had some tough moments this year. Ravens go 75 yards in 14 plays.
#Ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:18:08 AM
Big Ben has been unstoppable the last two possessions. Can Ravens get the clock moving here.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:20:16 AM
Steelers have gotten out of bounds twice when Ravens need to make a tackle.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:21:02 AM
Steelers already over midfield. But Roethlisberger looked shaken up on that last hit by Dumervil.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:21:42 AM
Steelers in chip-shot FG range. Now, it's only a matter of whether Ravens can keep Pittsburgh out of end zone.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:24:09 AM
And Roethlisberger hits Antonio Brown for a 4-yard TD pass and that will do it for the Ravens' playoff hopes.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:27:07 AM
The irony of all this is that Kyle Juszczyk's gutsy touchdown run left too much time on the clock. What a way to go down.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:29:26 AM
Ben Roethlisberger was simply unstoppable in the fourth quarter. Or the Ravens defense simply can't stop anybody at the end.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:31:32 AM
Flacco is picked off. The Steelers win the AFC North. The Ravens' season will end after next week.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:34:05 AM
It's official. Steelers stage two terrific comebacks and clince the AFC North title. Ravens miss the playoffs for second straight season.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/26/2016 12:34:33 AM
Now that Ravens are locked into 2nd place in division, we know they'll host Dolphins again next season. Still waiting on AFC West opponent.
by
Mark Selig
via
twitter
12/26/2016 1:23:49 AM
While Ravens fans commiserate, old friend Justin Forsett finds the end zone for the first time all season.
by
Mark Selig
via
twitter
12/26/2016 2:07:52 AM
Ravens tight end Darren Waller on missed catch in end zone: "I know the ball has to be caught."
fw.to/c4Ra3Gc
by
Edward Lee
via
twitter
12/26/2016 2:48:42 AM
Morgan Cox and Sam Koch accepted responsibility for the Ravens' failed field-goal attempt in Sunday's loss.
fw.to/QSLboED
by
Edward Lee
via
twitter
12/26/2016 2:52:08 AM
Ravens again showed they have no impact players at skill positions. That needs to be focus in off season. Need to get younger, too.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/26/2016 3:02:15 AM
< Oldest
1
2
3
Newest >
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform