Ravens-Steelers 12/25
The Ravens play the Steelers at Heinz Field in a game that's crucial to the AFC North division. If the Steelers win, they clinch; the Ravens must win to stay alive.
Why are Ravens in empty set on second and 1?
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/25/2016 10:19:43 PM
Flacco needs to throw the ball away. Holding it for way too long.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 10:23:32 PM
Ravens march backwards after moving the ball well on that drive. Holding penalty. Sack. Punt.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/25/2016 10:24:44 PM
Ravens have gotten into Steelers' territory in all 4 possessions and have only three points to show for it. Too many mistakes.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 10:25:12 PM
Ravens are doing more damage to themselves than the Steelers.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/25/2016 10:25:33 PM
One good thing about Ravens offense is that they are at least keeping the ball away from Pittsburgh
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/25/2016 10:28:23 PM
Ravens force another punt. Their defense has settled down.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 10:30:35 PM
Terrible call by Tomlin on third and 4. He'll keep Ravens in the game.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/25/2016 10:32:30 PM
Amazing number of empty seats here. I know it's Christmas, but it's also Pittsburgh, where a Steelers game is just like Christmas.
#ravesn
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/25/2016 10:36:56 PM
Now, that's some pocket presence from Flacco who has struggled on blitz. Hits Perriman for 13 yards after sidestepping defender.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 10:42:49 PM
Tucker hits from 38 yards. Ravens trail 7-6 with 18 seconds left until halftime.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 10:46:36 PM
So Ravens drive into Steelers territory on all 5 first half drives and have 6 points to show for it.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 10:47:22 PM
Ravens close out first half with field goal. Trail 7-6 at the half and there are two ways to look at that.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/25/2016 10:48:12 PM
Typical Ravens-Steelers game so far. Steelers go in leading 7-6 and get the ball to start 3rd quarter.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 10:48:33 PM
Ravens out-gaining the Steelers 186-132 in first half. Winning time of possession 16:07 to 13:53. Just not finishing drives.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 10:49:36 PM
Ravens are alternately lucky to be almost even and rightfully frustrated to have just six points after so much time spent in Pitt Territory.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/25/2016 10:49:54 PM
Ravens might be down by 1, but they could wear Steelers down in second half. Ravens defense has played well.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/25/2016 10:50:28 PM
Flacco needs to step up his game, become more accurate. If he does, Ravens have good chance of winning.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/25/2016 10:55:15 PM
Zachary Orr dropped a potential INT in first half. Just picked up Roethlisberger on 1st play of 3rd quarter.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:04:18 PM
Anyone else see Antonio Brown not even try to tackle Zachary Orr? He just walked off the field. Wow.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:05:04 PM
Joe Flacco hits Steve Smith Sr for an 18-yard TD pass. Ravens going for two here.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:06:27 PM
And Flacco hits Smith Sr. for 2-point conversion. Ravens lead 14-7.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:07:14 PM
Nice pass from Flacco to Smith, middle of the field has been open most of game.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:07:19 PM
Huge momentum shift after Orr intercepts Big Ben's first pass of second half and Flacco hits Steve Smith Sr. for TD and 2-point conversion.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:07:39 PM
Rogers beat Jerraud Powers badly in the slot there. Steelers down to Ravens 26.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:13:14 PM
Boswell good from 36 yards. Steelers cut Ravens' lead to 14-10. Roethlisberger clearly trying to get Brown more involved in 3rd quarter.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:17:31 PM
Steelers drive ends with 36-yard field goal by Boswell. Ravens lead, 14-10 with 9:35 to go in the third quarter.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:18:15 PM
Still not sure Steelers can cover Ravens receivers. The key will be pass protection and Flacco's accuracy.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:19:27 PM
What an effort by rookie Kenneth Dixon on that run. Took Mike Mitchell for a ride.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:23:24 PM
Kenneth Dixon is one tough dude.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:23:58 PM
More hard running by Kenneth Dixon who is fitting right in to this Ravens-Steelers rivalry.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:25:24 PM
Thought Wallace could have gained more yards on quick screen if he he made quicker decision.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:29:19 PM
Tucker drills it from 46 yards. Huge penalty from Zuttah as Ravens would have had first and goal. But they settle for FG and 17-10 lead.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:29:59 PM
Ravens hurt themselves with a holding penalty, but Justin Tucker makes it almost all right with a 46-yard FG. Ravens lead now 17-10.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:30:19 PM
That was a 12 play, 8:07 drive for Ravens.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:30:21 PM
C.J. Mosley picks off Roethlisberger. Returns it to Steelers' 10-yard line.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:35:17 PM
Defense makes another huge play. Mosley interception gives Ravens ball at the Steelers 11. This is a chance for a real dagger.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:35:58 PM
Rick Wagner is in concussion protocol. James Hurst in the game at RT.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:36:48 PM
Ben Roethlisberger has never beaten the Ravens when throwing multiple interceptions. is 0-4 in his career as a starter.
by
ESPN Stats & Info
via
twitter
retweeted by
EdwardLeeSun
12/25/2016 11:38:55 PM
Waller has to make that play. That was nice throw by Flacco.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:40:55 PM
Justin Tucker hits from 23 yards. Ravens lead 20-10 with 14:16 left. Big stand by Steelers defense there after Mosley INT.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:42:15 PM
Justin Tucker hits another field goal after near miss in the end zone. Ravens now have two-score lead in the fourth quarter. Long way to go.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:42:19 PM
Rick Wagner has been ruled out for the game.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:44:14 PM
Ravens need to avoid any big plays, which means safeties shouldn't be gambling right now.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/25/2016 11:45:00 PM
