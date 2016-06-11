Ravens-Steelers 11/6
The Ravens (3-4) host the Steelers (4-3) for first place in the AFC North.
I don't think the Ravens have anything in their offense for third and long situations except to just toss it up.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:17:39 PM
Ravens go up by 13, and remember, if they hold on they take over first place (w tiebreaker) in the AFC North. NFL parity is a trip.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:19:04 PM
Great coverage by rookie Tavon Young with help from Lardarius Webb. The rookie is playing really well.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:21:58 PM
Devin Hester needs to go.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:22:59 PM
Stanley gets beat again and Harrison strips Flacco. Ravens get lucky to get ball back but have to punt.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:28:36 PM
Buck Allen blocks a Berry punt, and Chris Moore gets his second special team TD in as many games.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:34:23 PM
Buck Allen blocks punt and Chris Moore scoops it up and carries it in for a touchdown. Flacco hits Smith on two-pointer and Ravens up, 21-0.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:35:20 PM
Flacco hits Smith Sr. for 2-pt conversion. Ravens lead 21-0 w/13:36 to play. Smith launches ball in stands,lands 3 rows in front of pressbox
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:36:20 PM
Steve Smith hurls ball deep into stands. If he was trying to throw it to me in the press box, the pass was underthrown by six rows.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:37:59 PM
Ravens have four blocked kicks in eight games this year.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:38:48 PM
That Bell run is Steelers' first third down conversion today. They had been 0-for-10 on third down.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:39:50 PM
The
#Ravens
have produced an NFL-high 12 blocked kicks since 2014, including a league-best 4 this season.
by
Patrick Gleason
via
twitter
retweeted by
EdwardLeeSun
11/6/2016 8:39:56 PM
Steelers are now over midfield for first time all game.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:42:43 PM
Great play by Lardarius Webb, who has had himself a heck of a game
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:44:02 PM
Roethlisberger, who had way too much time, hits Antonio Brown for a 23-yard touchdown. Browns's second TD in 14 career games vs. Ravens
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:45:32 PM
Roethlisberger heads to locker room after that TD pass
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:46:21 PM
Ravens' lead cut to 21-7 with 8:38 to play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:46:32 PM
Big Ben just ran off field.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:46:36 PM
Ben Roethlisberger suddenly looking like the old Big Ben, scrambles out of pocket and hits Antonio Brown with 23-yard TD pass. Ravens, 21-7.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:47:31 PM
Roethlisberger already back on Pittsburgh sideline
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:47:45 PM
Rookie RB Kenneth Dixon was hurt on that last run.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:50:01 PM
Just throw it away Joe....
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:50:15 PM
Ravens need 9, gain 8. How many more times can this happen?
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:51:08 PM
Ravens go three-and-out. Giving Steelers more chances. They'll take over on own 10 with 6:50 to play. Roethlisberger coming in.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:51:33 PM
Kenneth Dixon has chest contusion. Questionable to return.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:55:19 PM
On 3rd-and-21, Roethlisberger makes a heck of a throw to hit Rodgers for 30 yards.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:56:00 PM
Ravens defense needs to make one more play here. Nearly had it there but WEddle dropped an INT.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:59:47 PM
Ravens defense sucking wind.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 9:01:42 PM
Great effort play by Judon there. Sack forces 4th-and-18.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 9:02:47 PM
Huge Sack by Judon on third down, forcing Steelers to use their first timeout. Steelers have fourth and 15 to keep hope alive.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
11/6/2016 9:03:03 PM
Fourth down pass is overthrown and the Ravens should be able to kill some clock here.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
11/6/2016 9:04:11 PM
Roethlisberger incomplete. Ravens take over on 25 with 3:04 left. Steelers have two timeouts plus 2-minute warning. .
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 9:04:16 PM
Roethlisberger runs it in from 4 yards out with 48 seconds to go. Ravens will need to cover an onside kick to ice this win.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 9:15:40 PM
Steelers refuse to quit. Ben Roethlisberger runs in from four yards out to make it 21-14 w 48 seconds left. Onside kick to come.
#Ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
11/6/2016 9:17:31 PM
Boswell flubs the onside kick attempt. Doesn't even go a yard. He then kicks it.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 9:20:19 PM
Mike Mitchell just walked to Ravens sideline to challenge Steve Smith.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 9:20:35 PM
John Harbaugh got in between the two. Artie Burns also yelling at Smith.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 9:20:58 PM
Boswell whiffs on onside kick...just knocking it off the tee. Tries to kick it again, which isn't allowed. Ravens get ball and can kneel it.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
11/6/2016 9:21:46 PM
Ravens take over. They'll break 4-game losing streak, win their 4th straight over the Steelers and move into first place in the AFC North.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 9:21:55 PM
ravens are surrounding Steve Smith on sideline; obviously wanting to make sure things don't escalate.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 9:23:03 PM
Several Ravens holding Steve Smith back. Trying to get after Mike Mitchell.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 9:23:22 PM
Wallace said he was so emotional he was light headed. Why he sat for a while.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 9:43:18 PM
Mike Wallace's reaction to flacco's near injury: "man, that was one of ugliest slides I've ever seen. You can't be doing that."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 9:45:46 PM
Suggs admitted left biceps Didn't feel so good late in game. Still predicted he'd be ready for Sunday.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 9:47:25 PM
Excuse me, ready for Thursday.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 9:47:43 PM
Wallace called it disrespectful that Steelers were playing him press, man to man on his TD
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 9:49:19 PM
Ravens gave rookie Tavon Young a game ball.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 9:50:59 PM
Harbaugh hoping Ronnie Stanley was just rusty. Blamed Stanleys issues on poor footwork.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 9:52:56 PM
Steve Smith on Mike Mitchell: "he's not on my level. He's not even on my kids level."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 10:07:45 PM
More Smith: "I'm a foundation builder. He's a cabinet."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 10:08:15 PM
More Steve Smith Sr. on Mike Mitchell: "Any time I mention his name, it just increases who he is. He's not much."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 10:59:51 PM
