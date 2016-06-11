Ravens-Steelers 11/6
Ravens-Steelers 11/6
The Ravens (3-4) host the Steelers (4-3) for first place in the AFC North.
Ravens OT Stanley has played better defense on Ravens than Steelers.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:06:16 PM
That makes six flags in the last eight plays between both teams. Steelers rough the kicker to give Ravens first down and great FP.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:07:36 PM
Can we just flip a coin to pick a winner? This game is terrible to watch.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:07:39 PM
And Steelers gift Ravens a first down by hitting Sam Koch. This is an ugly game. Already 11 penalties combined.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:07:50 PM
Perriman needs to get off press coverage on that last incompletion. Struggled to get off line of scrimmage. That's been an issue.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:11:27 PM
Ravens WR Mike Wallace huddling with team doctors on the sideline.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:12:35 PM
More really good defense by Ravens. They've been very quick to ball today.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:13:59 PM
Wallace is clearly trying to talk his way back into game, but Ravens trainers and doctors aren't having it. He'd be big loss for Ravens.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:15:34 PM
Ravens should open waffle house on the way they got pancaked in pass protection on last play.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:18:32 PM
Ravens WR Mike Wallace now headed to locker room.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:19:23 PM
Mike Wallace now has 12 receiving TDs of 50-plus yards (including 2 this season), ranking as the NFL's 3rd most since 2009.
by
Patrick Gleason
via
twitter
retweeted by
EdwardLeeSun
11/6/2016 7:20:35 PM
Antonio Brown gets his first catch with about 3 minutes left in second quarter.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:21:15 PM
With two minutes left in first half, Steelers have more penalty yards (70) than total yards (67)
espn.com/espn/now?nowId…
by
Jamison Hensley
via
twitter
retweeted by
EdwardLeeSun
11/6/2016 7:25:24 PM
With 1:57 left in first half, Steelers have two total first down. Like plenty of other weeks, Ravens offense wasting opp. to build big lead
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:26:51 PM
Another place where Hester declines to go up and catch a punt. With Campanaro expected to re-sign tomorrow, this was big game for Hester.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:27:41 PM
Fans are booing Ravens for clock management and it is deserved
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:28:42 PM
Awful clock management by Ravens, adding to their offensive struggles.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:29:55 PM
Two big catches for Perriman to help Ravens get in FG range with 22 seconds left and no timeouts.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:32:10 PM
Penalty number three on Ronnie Stanley and Ravens are now on fringe of Tucker's range.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:33:48 PM
16 total penalties in first half in this game. And both of these teams are coming off bye weeks.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:35:23 PM
Tucker's 49-yard FG gives Ravens a 10-0 lead. Tucker is now 19-for-19 this season.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:36:34 PM
You can't make this stuff up folks. Honestly.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:36:41 PM
Justin Tucker hits 54-yard field goal, but negated by pre-snap penalty against Steelers. Then drills 49-yarder to end half w Ravens up 10-0.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:37:36 PM
Steelers have 66 total yards of offense and 84 penalty yards. And Ravens still only up 10-0.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:39:35 PM
Mike Wallace back on sideline with his helmet in his hand.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:49:33 PM
Steelers commit 10 penalties in the first half and they line up offside on opening kickoff.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:53:42 PM
Wallace has his helmet on and is ready to go back in for this drive.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:54:23 PM
And John Harbaugh's decision to take penalty on kickoff costs Ravens' five yards.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:54:56 PM
Penalty No.4 on Ronnie Stanley wipes off good run by West. This game has been a nightmare for rookie first-round pick.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:56:01 PM
Joe Flacco takes awkward slide and he hurt his surgically-repaired knee. Flacco hopped straight to loicker room on own knee.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:58:33 PM
Joe Flacco runs for a first down and then catches cleats in turf on the slide...hops off the field. May have re-injured knee.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
11/6/2016 7:58:59 PM
Ravens QB Joe Flacco is fine. His knee brace broke on the play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:00:03 PM
Good news. Flacco's knee brace broke. He jobs back onto the field.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:00:24 PM
Waller needs to put his head down and get that first down. Sets up 4th-and-1. Flacco is back in the game.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:00:44 PM
Ravens have to punt here. 4th-and-1 on own 46.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:00:55 PM
Flacco tries to get them to jump. They don't and Ravens take 5-yard delay of game and punt.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:01:31 PM
The worst part is that Stanley doesn't need to hold, just improve his technigue likes using his hips or getting his head on the right side.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:01:33 PM
And Waller, after costing Ravens first down by not getting upfield quicker. Gets a 15-yard penalty. Tough sequence for Waller.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:03:28 PM
The last pass by Big Ben was the first time I have seen him step into a pass and let it fly all game.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:07:41 PM
Ravens playing with fire here. At some point, Roethlisberger figures to get it going.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:12:00 PM
Sometimes Joe amazes me with the decisions he makes, and I've leave it there.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:12:04 PM
#Steelers
C Maurkice Pouncey re-injured his thumb & is doubtful to return to today's game.
by
Burt Lauten
via
twitter
retweeted by
jeffzrebiecsun
11/6/2016 8:13:35 PM
Timmy Jernigan intercepts a tipped pass and as he promised, he went right down. Brandon Williams got deflection.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:14:21 PM
Ravens have 45 rushing yards on 21 carries, and 14 of those yards were on Flacco scramble. Running game remains a major problem,
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:16:57 PM
Tucker good from 42 yards and Ravens take 13-0 lead.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/6/2016 8:17:39 PM
