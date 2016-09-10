Ravens-Redskins 10/09
Ravens-Redskins 10/09
The Ravens host the Redskins at M&T Bank Stadium.
Raven try and draw the Redskins off and they don't. Take 5-yard delay of game penalty. Tucker good from 31 yards and Ravens lead 10-6.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/9/2016 5:41:45 PM
Another long Washington return past midfield. Ravens special teams have gone from a strength to a disaster in a couple of weeks.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/9/2016 5:44:41 PM
Bring back Bennie Thompson for special teams.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/9/2016 5:44:49 PM
Good things Cousins can't throw cause L. Webb can't cover.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/9/2016 5:48:12 PM
Terrell Suggs gets fourth sack of the season on third down, and knocks Redskins out of FG range.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/9/2016 5:51:17 PM
Sheldon Price is questionable to return with hamstring. We'll see more Powers, Tavon Young and Will Davis.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/9/2016 5:52:03 PM
Steve Smith Sr. also back on the sideline, talking to head athletic trainer Mark Smith.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/9/2016 5:52:46 PM
Another punt for Ravens, whose offense is getting booed off the field.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/9/2016 7:06:03 PM
Maybe that will give Ravens a spark. Wind-aided Sam Koch punt goes for 68 yards. Downed at 1.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/9/2016 7:07:07 PM
On third and 14, Wallace ran a ten yard pattern. I don't get it.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/9/2016 7:07:23 PM
C.J. Mosley intercepts Cousins and fumbles the ball through the end zone. Redskins ball on touchback. Mosley also hurt on the play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/9/2016 7:09:15 PM
Flacco said it's embarrassing how offense is playing. "I'm going to stand tall and take it."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/9/2016 8:31:37 PM
CJ Mosley said he'll get an MRI on hamstring
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/9/2016 9:03:56 PM
Steve Smith Sr. said he rolled ankle. Looks like it's going to be a pain tolerance thing with him going forward.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/9/2016 9:06:10 PM
The Ravens' special teams struggled on returns, covering returns, and even botched a fake field goal.
fw.to/Wjsnr2T
by
Edward Lee
via
twitter
10/10/2016 2:13:14 AM
Status of several Ravens players in doubt due to injuries after Sunday's 16-10 loss to Washington Redskins.
fw.to/8cx4biR
by
Edward Lee
via
twitter
10/10/2016 2:13:19 AM
Answers hard to find after Ravens offense starts and stops in 16-10 loss to Redskins
fw.to/wWJpo7O
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/10/2016 2:25:35 AM
