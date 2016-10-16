Ravens-Giants 10/16
Ravens-Giants 10/16
The Ravens play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
< Oldest
1
2
3
Newest >
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
Beckham hurt after Jimmy Smith breaks up deep pass. Giants get first down anyway as Suggs jumped offsides.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/16/2016 6:08:30 PM
Suggs has done that three weeks in a row. One wasn't called on him against Raiders, but he did jump.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/16/2016 6:08:54 PM
Beckham misses one play and is back in already.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/16/2016 6:11:11 PM
Jerraud Powers and Jimmy Smith get hurt in span of 3 plays. shareece Wright and Will Davis in game
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/16/2016 6:13:16 PM
Jerraud Powers questionable to return with groin injury.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/16/2016 6:14:31 PM
Beckham is questionable to return with hip pointer.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/16/2016 6:14:41 PM
Will Davis' interception to end first half was Ravens' seventh this season. They had six all of last year.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/16/2016 6:34:45 PM
At some point, Ravens have to get a pass rush. These corners aren't going to be able to hold up without help.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/16/2016 6:48:58 PM
Giants convert another fourth down as Manning hits Shepard, who had position on Tavon Young.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/16/2016 6:51:10 PM
Ravens very lucky to start their first possession of the second half with the game tied at 10.
#Ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/16/2016 6:57:38 PM
Ravens have to use a timeout for Jeremy Zuttah to get his shoe on.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/16/2016 7:01:44 PM
Never mind, no charged time out because Zuttah ruled to be injured. Vlad Ducassse now in the game
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/16/2016 7:02:36 PM
Ravens not picking up blitzes at all. Spagnuolo bringing DBs off the edge and they are getting free run.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/16/2016 7:05:37 PM
Another Ravens' penalty, this one a holding on Alex Lewis, nullifies a Flacco first-down run.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/16/2016 7:06:33 PM
Two penalties in a row on Alex Lewis. Ravens offense going backward.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/16/2016 7:07:16 PM
West is stuffed on third and goal. Ravens O-line getting no push.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/16/2016 7:29:17 PM
Ravens will start 4th quarter with 4th-and-goal from 1.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/16/2016 7:29:53 PM
Ravens need to go for it on fourth and one because the offense has been so inconsistent.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/16/2016 7:30:29 PM
"I think you have to kick the field goal to make it a one-possession game" is wrong on so many levels.
by
Mark Selig
via
twitter
10/16/2016 7:31:39 PM
Ravens tried to run outside and West is stuffed. Ravens can't get in after first and goal from 3. Juszczyk whiffed on the block.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/16/2016 7:32:24 PM
The Juice missed big block.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/16/2016 7:32:43 PM
This shouldn't be surprising but Will Davis and Shareece Wright can't deal with Beckham Jr.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/16/2016 7:50:09 PM
Another throw short of the sticks and Ravens are going for it on 4th down from own 34.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/16/2016 8:00:17 PM
Flacco hits Kamar Aiken for gain of 22.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/16/2016 8:01:03 PM
Have no idea how that's a pass interference call on DRC. Ravens suddenly have first-and-goal from 8.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/16/2016 8:03:28 PM
< Oldest
1
2
3
Newest >
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform