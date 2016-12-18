Ravens-Eagles 12/18
The Ravens host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15.
Ravens start the second half with a long run by Terrance West who picks up 41. West had two carries all of last week. Playing big today
by
Jeff Zrebiec
12/18/2016 7:49:34 PM
Ravens in FG range, but minus three yard run by Dixon and Flacco sack and they punt.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
12/18/2016 7:51:01 PM
Nelson Agholor now the punt returner with Kenjon Barner injured.
by
Zach Berman
12/18/2016 7:51:49 PM
Eric Weddle picks off Wentz, but an illegal contact call on on Zachary Orr nullifies it. Soft call.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
12/18/2016 7:56:55 PM
And Orr gets a late hit on the next play. He is having a rough game.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
12/18/2016 7:57:19 PM
Ravens need to get Orr out of game, lost composure.
by
Mike Preston
12/18/2016 7:57:46 PM
Ravens defense holds on fourth down.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
12/18/2016 8:00:53 PM
Jeremy Zuttah is down and he'll be replaced at center by John Urschel.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
12/18/2016 8:03:26 PM
Ugly drive for Ravens who are hearing some boos as they punt it away.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
12/18/2016 8:06:26 PM
Where are Ravens inside linebackers in run support?
by
Mike Preston
12/18/2016 8:13:26 PM
Eagles continue to run the ball down the Ravens' throats.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
12/18/2016 8:14:34 PM
Baltimore has allowed only 75.5 yards per game, 3.4 yards per carry. Eagles have 114 rushing yards at end of 3rdQ.
by
Zach Berman
12/18/2016 8:16:15 PM
Eagles run the ball all the way down the field, then throw two straight passes to kill drive. Unreal.
by
Mike Preston
12/18/2016 8:20:27 PM
Sturgis good from 27 yards. Ravens' lead cut to 20-17 with 14:48 to play. Ravens defense looks absolutely gassed.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
12/18/2016 8:20:29 PM
Sturgis is good from 27 -- It's a 20-17 game.
by
Zach Berman
12/18/2016 8:21:04 PM
That's a 13-play drive for Eagles. Had a 17-play drive in second quarter.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
12/18/2016 8:21:22 PM
Zuttah is back in the game on this drive.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
12/18/2016 8:24:00 PM
And the old Trestman toss. Tough run by Kenneth Dixon who scores from 16 yard out. Great block by Stanley.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
12/18/2016 8:30:11 PM
Ravens now lead 27-17 with 11:06 to play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
12/18/2016 8:30:44 PM
TD, Baltimore. 16-yard run by Kenneth Dixon. XP gives them a 27-17 lead.
by
Zach Berman
12/18/2016 8:30:46 PM
Big OT Ronnie Stanley showed good wheels on that TD and finished off block in end zone with nasty stare down.
by
Mike Preston
12/18/2016 8:32:30 PM
That looks like a bad spot for Eagles.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
12/18/2016 8:39:54 PM
...Interesting 4th down play call from Pederson. Mathews has had success running downhill all game.
by
Zach Berman
12/18/2016 8:40:43 PM
Wallace and Flacco connect on big third down conversion. Wallace refuses several hand shakes on the sideline and then spikes his helmet.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
12/18/2016 8:44:51 PM
And Flacco is picked off. Unbelievable how this offense refuses to run the ball.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
12/18/2016 8:45:49 PM
The Ravens are just plain stupid.
by
Mike Preston
12/18/2016 8:45:55 PM
Jordan Hicks is having a season. A big INT there to keep the Eagles alive.
by
Zach Berman
12/18/2016 8:46:39 PM
Hard to believe Joe Flacco threw that ball when a run here and there would have drained a couple more minutes off the clock. Just strange.
by
Peter Schmuck
12/18/2016 8:48:42 PM
Caleb Sturgis good from 29 yards. Eagles cut Ravens' lead to 27-20 with 2:22 left. Eagles still have 3 timeouts an 2 minute warning.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
12/18/2016 8:52:00 PM
Caleb Sturgis is good from 29 yards. Eagles down 7 with 2:22 remaining and 3 timeouts. They can kick deep.
by
Zach Berman
12/18/2016 8:52:05 PM
Please run the ball.
by
Mike Preston
12/18/2016 8:54:51 PM
Why not call the timeout before the 2-minute warning?
by
Zach Berman
12/18/2016 8:56:22 PM
And Ravens will punt the ball and Eagles figure to get good field position.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
12/18/2016 8:58:55 PM
Carson Wentz gets the ball with 1:39 to go, 59 yards from the EZ, two timeouts, down 7...
by
Zach Berman
12/18/2016 9:00:01 PM
Carson Wentz gets the ball with 1:39 to go, 59 yards from the EZ, 1 timeout, down 7...
by
Zach Berman
12/18/2016 9:01:02 PM
Eagles running Ravens hurry up offense
by
Mike Preston
12/18/2016 9:01:46 PM
Officials are stinking up the joint with these pass interference calls
by
Mike Preston
12/18/2016 9:03:40 PM
Eagles already down to Ravens 17 with 26 seconds left.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
12/18/2016 9:04:21 PM
Tavon Young tackles Agholor. Eagles will have ball at Ravens 1. Wouldd have to think Eagles would go for 2 here and win if they score.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
12/18/2016 9:05:43 PM
And Wentz scores from 4 yards. Eagles considering going for 2 and win.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
12/18/2016 9:07:30 PM
Eagles should go for it, they have nothing to lose.
by
Mike Preston
12/18/2016 9:07:36 PM
Carson Wentz rushes for the TD. Leads the Eagles from behind. First 4th-Q drive like that for Wentz this season. Big-time drive for him.
by
Zach Berman
12/18/2016 9:07:58 PM
Eagles going for 2.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
12/18/2016 9:08:17 PM
Pederson is going for 2...
by
Zach Berman
12/18/2016 9:08:19 PM
Incomplete, Eagles will lose 27-26.
by
Zach Berman
12/18/2016 9:09:04 PM
