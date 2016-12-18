Ravens-Eagles 12/18
Ravens-Eagles 12/18
The Ravens host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15.
Mathews scores on a 4-yard TD run. Eagles an extra point away from tying the game.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/18/2016 6:49:10 PM
TD, Ryan Mathews. Eagles about to tie the game with XP.
by
Zach Berman
via
twitter
12/18/2016 6:49:23 PM
Ryan Matthews takes first-down handoff and makes inside cut to score. Potentially disastrous turn of events.
#Ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/18/2016 6:49:45 PM
Eagles are going to go for 2. Looks like wind influenced their decision.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/18/2016 6:50:45 PM
Eagles going for 2. Choosing that instead of kicking 30+ yd XP in wind.
by
Zach Berman
via
twitter
12/18/2016 6:50:51 PM
Mathews goes over the top and gets 2-point conversion. Eagles lead 11-10.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/18/2016 6:51:19 PM
Mathews jumps for 2. Eagles take an 11-10 lead.
by
Zach Berman
via
twitter
12/18/2016 6:51:26 PM
Zachary Orr is in concussion protocol with a stinger, per Ravens.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/18/2016 6:52:39 PM
Zachary Orr is in concussion protocol. Talented LB is Baltimore's leading tackler.
by
Zach Berman
via
twitter
12/18/2016 6:52:58 PM
Eagles go for two and Ryan Matthews goes airborne to get the two-point conversion and, suddenly, the Ravens are behind, 11-10.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/18/2016 6:53:06 PM
Wallace doen't come back to ball on passes, running backs can't block and Flacco doesn't secure ball. Just another day at office.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/18/2016 6:53:56 PM
Orr has passed concussion protocol. Probable to return.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/18/2016 6:55:26 PM
This time, Flacco steps up out of trouble and hits Aiken for first down.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/18/2016 6:56:50 PM
Wow, Ravens ran the ball twice in a row.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/18/2016 6:57:24 PM
Eagles are moving around so much on defense they are confusing themselves.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/18/2016 6:58:24 PM
Tucker good from 47 yards. Ravens lead 13-11 with 9:21 left in second quarter.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:00:51 PM
Justin Tucker good from 47 yards to give BAL a 13-11 lead. ...More scoring than I expected going into the game. Turnovers have been big.
by
Zach Berman
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:01:43 PM
Zachary Orr (stinger) back in for Ravens
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:02:47 PM
Orr looks like he is playing with one arm. Still might be hurt.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:07:41 PM
Ravens may need to get Orr out of the game. Looks like he's playing with one arm.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:07:49 PM
Kenjon Barner is injured. 3rd RB today is Byron Marshall.
by
Zach Berman
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:09:01 PM
Looks like Barner's right leg. ...Marshall has been on practice squad all year, was promoted on Tuesday morning.
by
Zach Berman
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:10:49 PM
Ravens front seven is getting pushed around by Eagles.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:11:41 PM
Fourth-down conversion -- Wentz to Ertz -- one play after Agholor drop. ...Most impressed with way Eagles are running. Averaging 4 yds
by
Zach Berman
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:14:28 PM
4th-down conversion -- Wentz to Ertz -- one play after Agholor drop. ...Most impressed with way Eagles are running. Mathews averaging 4 yds
by
Zach Berman
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:14:51 PM
Kenjon Barner has a hamstring injury. Questionable to return.
by
Zach Berman
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:16:14 PM
Heads up play by Ertz to knock Mathews' fumble out of bounds. allowed Eagles to keep possession.
by
Zach Berman
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:16:45 PM
Eagles just flat out kicking Ravens butt at the line of scrimmage.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:16:50 PM
Can't use Jimmy Smith's absence as an excuse here. Ravens just getting manhandled up front.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:16:54 PM
We're seeing a total breakdown of the Ravens' vaunted run defense.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:17:00 PM
That 13-yard run on 2nd and 17 was an absolute dagger.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:17:46 PM
Ravens should just jam seven and eight in the box and make Wentz beat them with the pass.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:20:23 PM
Sturgis is good on the FG, gives the Eagles a 14-13 lead. Eagles with an unconventional way to 14 points.
by
Zach Berman
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:23:26 PM
Sturgis good from 34 and Eagles lead 14-13 with 1:39 left before halftime. That was a 17-play, 59-yard, 7:42 drive.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:23:44 PM
Chris Moore fumbles after nice kickoff return. Nice recovery by Marqueston Huff.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:26:00 PM
Why would you interfere with Perriman, he can't catch?
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:27:44 PM
Breshad Perriman draws pass interference on third down, but that first-down play was bad look. Didn't show much effort at all.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:28:02 PM
Steve Smith Sr. now down on the ground after diving for long Flacco pass.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:28:27 PM
Steve Smith's helmet is back on and he's ready to go back in
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:29:55 PM
Heck of a throw by Flacco who hits Steve Smith for 34-yard TD.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:31:03 PM
Awful defense by the Eagles. 16 seconds left, BAL at 34-yd line, Steve Smith runs past J. Mills for a TD.
by
Zach Berman
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:31:38 PM
Eagles play pass defense like Ravens.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:32:00 PM
Tucker extra point gives Ravens 20-14 lead with nine seconds before halftime. Smith now is in 7th place in all-time receiving yards.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:32:18 PM
Ravens with a lightning strike. Flacco hits SSSr with long TD pass to head into intermission leading 20-14.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:33:31 PM
19 first-half rushing attempts for Eagles -- as many as they have had in 2 games this season.
by
Zach Berman
via
twitter
12/18/2016 7:34:34 PM
