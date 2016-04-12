Ravens-Dolphins 12/04
Ravens-Dolphins 12/04
The Ravens (6-5) host the Miami Dolphins (7-4) at M&T Bank Stadium.
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
Ravens offensive line deserves a lot of credit. They have been really good last three weeks. Group has been the difference.
Jeff Zrebiec
12/4/2016 8:58:49 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 8:58:49 PM
Weddle: "We've been playing football the last four weeks. This is nothing new to us."
Jeff Zrebiec
12/4/2016 9:09:14 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 9:09:14 PM
Weddle: "I'm a playmaker. Anyone who thinks otherwise is fooling themselves."
Jeff Zrebiec
12/4/2016 9:10:28 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 9:10:28 PM
Harbaugh: "the idea was just to score points. We wanted to go after them."
Jeff Zrebiec
12/4/2016 9:13:12 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 9:13:12 PM
Harbaugh gave gameballs to Flacco and the offensive line. "It looked like you wanted it to look," Harbaugh said of offense.
Jeff Zrebiec
12/4/2016 9:15:55 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 9:15:55 PM
Mornhinweg and Flacco got after each other a bit in meeting this week. Marty wasn't happy with Flacco's conservative comments.
Jeff Zrebiec
12/4/2016 9:17:05 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 9:17:05 PM
Of the exchange, Flacco said "iron sharpens iron."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 9:17:29 PM
Harbaugh said that he and Mornhinweg had "fun" conversation.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 9:18:30 PM
Flacco said watching Dolphins on tape, it was clear there were plays to be made behind linebackers.
Jeff Zrebiec
12/4/2016 9:19:42 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 9:19:42 PM
Flacco on Pitta: "I don't care what's he's been through. I just want him on field. He's a special football player."
Jeff Zrebiec
12/4/2016 9:20:48 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 9:20:48 PM
Bud Selig will be inducted into
@baseballhall
on his 83rd birthday next summer. Might be greatest birthday present ever.
by
richardjustice
via
twitter
retweeted by
SchmuckStop
12/4/2016 11:06:28 PM
Dan Duquette, on the Front Office , right now, on Trumbo, "we made a strong offer to keep him" I don't know if it'll be enough to keep him
Jim_Duquette
SchmuckStop
12/4/2016 11:06:42 PM
by
Jim_Duquette
via
twitter
retweeted by
SchmuckStop
12/4/2016 11:06:42 PM
Dan Duquette tells Jim Duquette that Orioles have made strong offer to Trumbo.
#wintermeetings
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/4/2016 11:08:08 PM
#Orioles
Dan Duquette: "We're not actively engaged in long-term extension talks with Manny Machado."
by
MLBNetworkRadio
via
twitter
retweeted by
SchmuckStop
12/4/2016 11:10:15 PM
Dolphins unhappy with Ravens’ field conditions; ‘The grass was terrible’
miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/mia…
by
Adam Beasley
via
twitter
retweeted by
jeffzrebiecsun
12/5/2016 1:21:27 AM
Fiery exchange between Joe Flacco and Marty Mornhinweg sets stage for Ravens' best offensive performance:
fw.to/MuQW5SK
Jeff Zrebiec
12/5/2016 1:44:51 AM
fw.to/MuQW5SK
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/5/2016 1:44:51 AM
Ravens and Steelers are 7-5. Ravens: at Pats; vs. Eagles; at Steelers; at Bengals. Steelers: at Bills, at Bengals, vs. Ravens, vs. Browns
Jeff Zrebiec
12/5/2016 1:55:04 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/5/2016 1:55:04 AM
After going 11 games without a touchdown, Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta got two Sunday vs. Miami Dolphins.
fw.to/ah8TVGb
Edward Lee
12/5/2016 2:35:21 AM
fw.to/ah8TVGb
by
Edward Lee
via
twitter
12/5/2016 2:35:21 AM
Ravens CB Jimmy Smith on pass defense's big day vs. Dolphins: "We were in the right place at the right time."
fw.to/Qq5K8yk
Edward Lee
12/5/2016 2:36:41 AM
fw.to/Qq5K8yk
by
Edward Lee
via
twitter
12/5/2016 2:36:41 AM
