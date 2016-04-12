Ravens-Dolphins 12/04
Ravens-Dolphins 12/04
The Ravens (6-5) host the Miami Dolphins (7-4) at M&T Bank Stadium.
< Oldest
1
2
3
Newest >
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
Tavon Young has a left shoulder stinger. Questionable to return.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:49:41 PM
What a tough catch by Kamar Aiken who has made a few plays in middle of field past couple of weeks.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:50:21 PM
Steve Smith gets a hands to the face penalty away from play. Ravens can't have that kind of stuff.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:51:45 PM
Don;t agree with this but Ravens going for it again on 4th-and-2 on dolphins 43.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:57:11 PM
Flacco hits Smith for the 4th-down conversion. Ravens staying aggressive.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:58:49 PM
Flacco hits Dennis Pitta for 9-yard TD. Pitta's last TD before today was Dec.8, 2013 in snow vs. Vikings. Now has 2 TD.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 7:04:59 PM
That was an 18-play, 88-yard drive that ate up nearly 9 minutes for Ravens. They lead 21-0 w/2:10 to go before halftime.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 7:05:25 PM
What a day for Dennis Pitta. Two TD's afgter going three years without one. Ravens drive was 18 plays, 87 yards. Ravens 21, Dolphins zip.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/4/2016 7:05:37 PM
Flacco was 12-for-14 for 91 yards and a TD on that drive. He's now 23-of-29 for 227 yards, 3 TD passes and 1 INT in first half
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 7:06:25 PM
The Ravens are blowing out a team. The city is in shock.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/4/2016 7:07:04 PM
Tavon Young not in game on this drive. Jimmy Smith, Jerraud Powers and Shareece Wright all in.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 7:08:02 PM
Jimmy Smith got up from that hit on Landry holding his lower back again. Now surrounded by doctors on sideline.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 7:13:56 PM
So both of the Raven starting corners are now banged up.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 7:14:19 PM
Jimmy Smith now laughing and joking with Eric Weddle. Tavon Young continues to get left shoulder worked on by team docs.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 7:16:17 PM
Tucker bangs it in from 55 yards. Ravens go into halftime leading 24-0. Flacco is now 28-for-28 on season.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 7:20:58 PM
Mr. Royal Farm delivers again. Ravens have no respect for Dolphins defense.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/4/2016 7:21:06 PM
I'm guessing Mornhinweg took those "conservative" accusations personally this week. Ravens have 303 yards of total offense at halftime.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 7:22:13 PM
That's Tucker who is 28-for-28 on FG attempts this year. Flacco is 27-of-34 for 258 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT at halftime.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 7:23:33 PM
Tavon Young and Jimmy Smith both back in the game for the Ravens.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 7:34:25 PM
Eric Weddle picks off a deflected Tannehill pass right outside the end zone and returns it in Dolphins' territory.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 7:43:49 PM
Za'Darius Smith, a healthy scratch last week, contributed to that INT by hitting and rushing Tannehill.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 7:45:19 PM
I was waiting for Weddle to hit that highest gear running down the sideline and realized he was already in it.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/4/2016 7:46:15 PM
Ravens can't convert. Perriman needs to make that play. Has struggled all year w/contested catches.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 7:47:36 PM
Refs miss a blatant false start by Dolphins LT.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 7:53:32 PM
Dolphins have been very soft in middle of the field. Coverage has been awful.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 7:59:21 PM
Dolphins are pathetic.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/4/2016 7:59:50 PM
ANother missed opportunity for Ravens as Flacco throws behind Chris Moore on 3rd-and-5.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 8:02:12 PM
Dolphins down 24-0 and they were walking to the line of scrimmage like they were up by 24.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/4/2016 8:06:07 PM
Matt Judon's weekly special teams penalty after Ravens defense forces another punt.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 8:10:20 PM
Ravens are up 24 points heading into the 4th quarter and yet they remain in shotgun, and keep throwing the ball on virtually every play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 8:12:34 PM
Dennis Pitta fumbles the ball and the Dolphins return it inside the Ravens 10-yard line.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 8:15:03 PM
On the very next play, Tannehill hits DeVante Parker for an 8-yard TD.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 8:16:52 PM
Two-point conversion attempt fails. But Pitta's fumble gives Dolphins life. Ravens lead 24-6 with 14:42 to play in 4th.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 8:18:07 PM
Flacco hits Breshad Perriman for a 53-yard TD. Ravens lead 30-6 pending extra point. Dolphins again nonexistent in middle of field.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 8:23:28 PM
Joe Flacco now has 35 completions. That ties a single-game high for him.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 8:24:15 PM
Flacco now 35-for-46 for 374 yards, 4 TD passes and an interception.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 8:24:38 PM
That's the third penalty on Laremy Tunsil today.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 8:31:05 PM
Ryan Mallett has his helmet on and is ready to come into this game. Ravens lead 31-6 with 9:46 to play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 8:32:31 PM
Dolphins talking trash. When you're are getting bet by 25 points, shut up, get on the bus and go home. And don't look back
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/4/2016 8:32:32 PM
Ryan Tannehill had just one interception during Dolphins 6-game losing streak. Powers just picked him off, the Ravens' 3rd INT on the day.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 8:41:54 PM
This Dolphins team has tapped out. West runs it in from 9 yards and the Ravens lead 37-6 pending extra point.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 8:44:38 PM
Somebody needs to explain to me by Terrell Suggs is still in this game.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 8:47:03 PM
Tucker just hit the goal post on kickoff. Is that worth a half point?
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/4/2016 8:47:31 PM
why Terrell Suggs is still in this game.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 8:47:35 PM
Please get Suggs out of game before he gets hurt.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/4/2016 8:47:53 PM
< Oldest
1
2
3
Newest >
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform