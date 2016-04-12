Ravens-Dolphins 12/04
The Ravens (6-5) host the Miami Dolphins (7-4) at M&T Bank Stadium.
3rd & 7
37yd
Tavon Young and Jimmy Smith lining up as the starting corners in warmups.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 5:28:55 PM
Ravens introduce both running backs - Terrance West and Kenneth Dixon - with the starters. Pretty much splitting carries these days.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 5:55:24 PM
Dolphins win toss and defer. Ravens will start game with ball.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:00:45 PM
Like last week, Ravens start in modified no huddle.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:04:04 PM
Ravens now in Tucker's field goal range. just joking.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:05:00 PM
Steve Smith caught, no pouting this week.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:06:02 PM
Another dominant first drive for Ravens ends with Flacco hitting an open Terrance West for 3-yard TD.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:08:08 PM
Well, maybe the Ravens don't need to run the ball more. That was the most efficient and impressive drive by the Ravens this season.
#Ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:09:08 PM
Ravens have had similar first offensive series, but have not sustained it. Flacco was 6-for-7 for 73 yards and a TD on drive.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:09:17 PM
Oh, oh, Joe Flacco actually looked off defenders on that 8 play, 79 yard drive. He went to 6 different receivers.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:09:26 PM
Flacco's six completions were to six different wide receivers on drive. Aiken, Pitta, Smith Sr, Wallace, Waller and West all got in act.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:10:23 PM
Ravens start with three corners on field: Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young, and Jerraud Powers in slot.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:11:43 PM
Ravens need to do better job of wrapping up RB Ajayi. Guy runs with power after first contact.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:16:44 PM
Young breaks up a pass on third down and Franks sends a 46-yard FG wide left. Good pace to this game early.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:16:50 PM
Got to be tough to waste a solid first drive like that, but that's what the Dolphins do in the first quarter.
#Ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:17:44 PM
Ajayi has gotten more yards after contact than any back in NFL. Had 27 yds on that drive, many of them after contact.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:17:56 PM
Wild guess. The Ravens will emphasize the run on this possession.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:18:57 PM
Well, I've been wrong before.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:20:17 PM
Aggressive call for Harbaugh. Goes for it on 4th-and-1 on own 46 and Dixon gets 10 yards on that Trestman pitch play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:22:01 PM
Now, that's what Flacco was talking about being more aggressive.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:22:10 PM
Flacco has hit six receivers already. Really looks confident and sharp.
#Ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:23:36 PM
There's Dennis Pitta's first TD since 2013. Pitta got hit hard on that play, too. Ravens up 14-0.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:25:04 PM
Flacco picks the Dolphins defense apart again. Pitta with first TD catch of the year. Seems like old times for those two.
#Ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:25:08 PM
Ravens making this look like a 7 on 7 drill. Forget running the ball, they are bombing Miami out of stadium.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:25:36 PM
That was an 8-play, 63-yard drive for Ravens. On two scoring drives, Ravens have 14 pass attempts and two rushes. Flacco 11-of-14 w2 TDs
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:26:28 PM
Let's take a vote. Who still thinks the Ravens should run more?
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:26:48 PM
Pitta on bench looking at formations with Flacco. Appears to be fine after taking that big hit in end zone.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:28:26 PM
Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso hurt his hand. Questionable to return.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:29:39 PM
Ravens have scored two touchdowns and fans are in the game, They have turned up the volume.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:30:51 PM
Timmy Jernigan has been playing smarter, but he just got an absurd taunting penalty.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:33:22 PM
Jernigan gets the Goofball Award. Yes, I just invented it.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:34:26 PM
The
#Ravens
pitch a shutout in the first quarter for the fifth straight game.
by
Luke Jones
via
twitter
retweeted by
jeffzrebiecsun
12/4/2016 6:35:42 PM
Ajayi is running right through Ravens defenders. Very impressive back.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:37:36 PM
Whether that's an interception or not, that's a heck of a play by Lardarius Webb.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:38:55 PM
Great interception by Webb, but looks like he didn't control it all the way through.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:39:51 PM
Like all turnovers, that Webb pick is being reviewed. He walked off gingerly, but chest bumped a couple of teammates so looks OK.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:40:11 PM
Ruling stands. Huge play by Lardarius Webb.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:41:31 PM
And Flacco gives it right back. He's picked off by Maxwell on very next play from scrimmage.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:42:22 PM
Joe was feeling it, got carried away on that interception.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:42:41 PM
Tavon Young clutching at his left shoulder after that hit.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:45:44 PM
Bad judgment on throw by Flacco, but Mike Wallace could have at least made an attempt at the ball. Just watched it go by.
#ravens
.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:45:54 PM
Looks like Tavon Young got a stinger there. Made solid hit with left shoulder and now is hanging that arm.
#Ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:46:34 PM
Ravens defense bailed Flacco out there on interception. Forced punt.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:47:14 PM
Ravens are going to have to run the ball at some point in this game. 2 carries for 16 yds so far. At own 12, this would be good time for it
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:48:04 PM
If Wallace doesn't come back to ball, then just throw it away. If Wallace had come back to ball, Flacco still would have overthrown him.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/4/2016 6:48:30 PM
