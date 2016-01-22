Ravens-Cowboys 11/20
Ravens-Cowboys 11/20
The Ravens play the NFC-leading Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex.
Shareece Wright and Tavon Young working as starting cornerbacks in warmups. Wright has been inactive four of past 5 games.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 5:28:11 PM
Here's an interesting change for Ravens: Marshal Yanda is lining up as the left guard in warmups. Not his typical right guard spot.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 5:29:25 PM
Vladimir Ducasse is at the starting right guard spot.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 5:29:45 PM
Not sure if Yanda move has anything to do with the different stance takes pressure off shoulder, or maybe it's a matchup thing versus Dallas
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 5:30:47 PM
Move to left guard by Yanda will help LOT Ronnie Stanley, who has struggled past two games.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/20/2016 5:34:12 PM
As others have noted, the Stanley (LT), Yanda (LG), Zuttah (c), Ducasse (RG) and Wagner (RT) is the Ravens' 7th different OL combo this year
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 5:42:11 PM
Nice representation by Ravens fans in Dallas for this game.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/20/2016 5:59:45 PM
Loudest "O" I heard during an anthem at Ravens' road game in a while. Lot of Ravens' fans here.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 5:59:53 PM
Ravens win toss and defer. Dallas gets ball. We'll get early look at matchup between top-ranked run offense and top-ranked run defense
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:01:19 PM
Ravens start with three corners on field: Wright, Young and Powers.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:03:33 PM
It's also Michael Pierce not Jernigan who is starting.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:04:03 PM
Ravens go three-and-out early with McClellan sacking Prescott on third down.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:05:22 PM
Cowboys had only 16 3-and-outs in 92 drives entering this game.
by
Mark Selig
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:06:02 PM
Ravens start in shotgun.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:06:20 PM
Flacco goes to Steve Smith on first play. Smith now needs just 2 catches for 1,000 for his career.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:06:42 PM
Ravens didn't score, but did some nice things offensively on first drive. Dallas was kept off balance.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:10:09 PM
Aiken nearly downed that ball inside Cowboys' 1. But he stopped on line for touchback. Ravens need to make plays like that today.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:10:15 PM
Ravens doing a lot of shifting on defense to confuse Prescott
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:13:52 PM
Ravens not traveling with Dez Bryant so far.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:15:02 PM
That's second offsides penalty by Ravens. Have to play with more discipline than that.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:15:52 PM
Prescott off in passes, throwing behind receivers.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:16:57 PM
Ravens force another. Really poor series for Prescott who threw three bad balls in that drive.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:16:57 PM
Good cutback run by Dixon, running hard.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:21:39 PM
Back-to-back big runs by Ravens who are winning matchup up front early. Dixon gets 20 and West gets 16 on next play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:22:11 PM
And on next play West runs it in 18 yards for TD. Early statement for Ravens.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:23:10 PM
Good TD run by West, looked light left guard Marshal Yanda was blowing away people on that run.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:23:54 PM
That's a 6-play, 90 yard drive for Ravens. They covered 58 of those yards on 4 carries.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:24:30 PM
Ravens need Za'Darius Smith to do a better job of setting the edge.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:27:11 PM
Again, Za'Darius Smith not setting the edge and Elliott makes Ravens pay.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:29:51 PM
Smith not holding the edge on running plays, and Cowboys are attacking.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:30:45 PM
The Ravens are stacking the line of scrimmage, and Cowboys have no answer.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:32:33 PM
Dean Pees dials up a blitz on third down and Judon slams Prescott to force incompletion.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:34:53 PM
Ravens are toying with Prescott at the line of scrimmage, giving him multiple looks.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:35:04 PM
The Cowboys have punted on three straight possessions to open today's game. That's the first time they have...
es.pn/2fhdJBi
by
toddarcher
via
twitter
retweeted by
jeffzrebiecsun
11/20/2016 6:40:19 PM
Heck of an effort by Steve Smith on a Flacco pass that sailed. Cowboys are going to challenge it.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:42:09 PM
Refs say call stands. Ravens get a big first-down catch and Smith now has 999 catches.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:44:46 PM
Ravens now playing power football against Dallas with two tights and extra o-lineman.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:45:56 PM
Cowboys got away with one there. Feet tangled but Jones had his arm around Wallace's waist before pass arrived. Ravens punt.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:47:19 PM
Dallas DB's cannot stick with Ravens receivers. If Flacco gets time and is accuate, Ravens can pull upset.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:48:33 PM
Another good sequence by Ravens' defense which forces another three-and-out. Ravens DBs are hitting and d is getitng pressure on Prescott
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:52:16 PM
Hester got away with one there. Needs to step up and field a punt. His struggles continue.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:52:48 PM
That Zuttah penalty is the type of thing Ravens have dealt with all season. Get a big play and nullify it with mistake.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 6:57:46 PM
Cowboys get out of a 1st-and-30 hold and Prescott hits Butler for a 41-yard gain. 1st and goal for Cowboys.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 7:04:24 PM
Bruce Butler's long catch was a good play on his part. Ravens had good coverage
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/20/2016 7:06:01 PM
Beasley just got loose from Powers at last minute and he catches the 3-yard TD pass. Mosley also roughed Prescott on play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/20/2016 7:06:40 PM
