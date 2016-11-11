Ravens-Browns 11/10
Ravens-Browns 11/10
The Ravens (4-4) host the Browns (0-9) on Thursday Night Football.
Tucker good from 40 yards and Ravens will go into halftime, hearing some boos and trailing 7-6.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 2:49:06 AM
Flacco should have just thrown it away instead of throwing to Pitta and wasting time.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/11/2016 2:49:20 AM
Flacco's decision-making that half was consistently poor. Missed Steve Sr. for a TD early; wastes clock with fruitless check-downs late.
by
Mark Selig
via
twitter
11/11/2016 2:50:51 AM
Chris Moore was back on kick coverage there so he's obviously OK.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:02:55 AM
I think the protests outside were not about the president elect, but the caliber of play inside the stadium.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:03:59 AM
Flacco hits tight end Darren Waller for a TD. Left guard Alex Lewis down in a good bit of pain on the play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:12:51 AM
They're getting an air cast and the cart out immediately for Alex Lewis.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:13:47 AM
Ravens had gone 17 consecutive drives without a TD when Flacco hit Darren Waller for the tight end's first career TD
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:14:55 AM
Alex Lewis trying to pump the crowd up as he gets carted off. A lot has been asked of the rookie 4th-round pick, but he's played pretty well
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:16:18 AM
John Urschel will now play left guard.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:16:38 AM
Flacco was 5-for-6 for 53 yards with completions to five different receivers on that drive. Ravens lead 13-7.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:18:04 AM
Josh McCown, who has really hurt Ravens in the past, now into game for Browns.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:19:07 AM
Suggs hits McCown's arm as he throws the ball and Jerraud Powers intercepts it.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:21:00 AM
And another awful decision by Flacco who tries to force the ball into end zone and he's intercepted.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:23:49 AM
Adding injury to insult, Jeremy Zuttah was hurt on the play. Ravens already without their starting RG and LG and Ryan Jensen is inactive.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:25:15 AM
Flacco hits Steve Smith Sr for a TD and now Jeremy Zuttah is hurt on the play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:34:00 AM
Looks like Ravens are going for 2 on this play. Not sure I get this when you're without three starting O-linemen.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:35:41 AM
.
@89SteveSmith
has passed Reggie Wayne for the 8th most receiving yards in NFL history.
#Ravens
by
Patrick Gleason
via
twitter
retweeted by
jeffzrebiecsun
11/11/2016 3:35:53 AM
Ravens get the 2-point conversion and lead 21-7.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:36:45 AM
Steve Smith is now three catches away from becoming the 14th NFL player with 1,000 career receptions.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:37:48 AM
X-rays on Alex Lewis' right ankle were negative. But he is out for the game.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:39:20 AM
Center Jeremy Zuttah, by the way, is on the bench looking like he's still planning on returning to this game, which is good sign for Ravens
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:41:55 AM
Eric Weddle picks off Josh McCown in the end zone and now Jimmy Smith limps off the field.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:46:11 AM
Jimmy Smith is not getting any medical attention. Jeremy Zuttah also back in game.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:48:30 AM
Good, hard running by Terrance West and rookie Kenneth Dixon. Browns defense looks worn out. This is 11th play on drive.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:55:21 AM
Joe Flacco hits Breshad Perriman for a TD. First of Perriman's career.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:56:43 AM
Don't think that TD is going to stand for Perriman. Looks like ball hit ground.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 3:58:33 AM
Wow. That TD stands. Didn't see that coming. Tucker extra point gives Ravens 28-7 lead.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 4:00:01 AM
That was a 12-play, 90-yard drive that ate up about 7 1/2 minutes. Ravens on their way to first victory over 7 pts since 2014 playoffs.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 4:00:38 AM
Terrell Suggs who is essentially playing with one arm has been huge for Ravens tonight. He's gotten better of stud LT Joe Thomas.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 4:05:30 AM
Harbaugh challenging for a safety and running a reverse at the end is just poor sportsmanship.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/11/2016 4:24:27 AM
Weddle called Suggs a once in a generation-type player.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 4:39:29 AM
Flacco was proud of his mannequin challenge after his first Td pass
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 4:40:48 AM
Flacco was pleased the Ravens went to a two minute offense in third quarter. Felt like it finally got team going.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 4:41:40 AM
Flacco: "it's definitely a little bit of a relief."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 4:42:17 AM
Flacco: "it's a lonely position when your making mistakes and hurting your team's chances to win. But I'm a big boy. I can handle it."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 4:47:10 AM
Harbaugh said it looks like Alex Lewis has a high ankle sprain. Zuttah played whole game with sprained ankle.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 4:56:34 AM
Steve Smith took blame for first interception. Knows he's expected to win one on one matchup and make play on ball.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 4:58:31 AM
Steve Smith said he asked Ray Lewis for his permission to do entry dance. "I'm a Baltimore Raven. I'm an emotional player."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 5:01:36 AM
Smith said he u-tubed Ray Lewis' dance to make sure he had it down.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 5:02:36 AM
