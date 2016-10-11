Ravens-Browns 11/10
Ravens-Browns 11/10
The Ravens (4-4) host the Browns (0-9) on Thursday Night Football.
Our inactives for
#TNF
:
http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cw8HZr-VIAAlsxO.jpg
by
Cleveland Browns
via
twitter
retweeted by
jeffzrebiecsun
11/10/2016 11:55:50 PM
Ravens inactives: TE Crockett Gillmore; OL Marshal Yanda, Ryan Jensen; LBs Dumervil, Kamalei Correa, DT Willie Henry; CB-Shareece Wright
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/10/2016 11:59:57 PM
Willie Henry and Ryan Jensen are two healthy inactives for Ravens; Other 5 guys are injured including Yanda who will third game over last 4
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 12:00:50 AM
Ravens again going with only two TEs with Gillmore out. Will likely mean more James Hurst as extra blocker.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 12:02:06 AM
One thing to keep in mind tonight: Ravens haven't won a game by more than 7 points since their 30-17 playoff victory over Pitt in 2014
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 12:21:30 AM
Ravens are 15-2 against the Browns in Harbaugh/Flacco era. Six of their past eight victories over Cleveland have been one possession games
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 12:24:57 AM
Another note: With either Urschel or Ducasse starting at RG for Yanda, this will be the team's sixth different starting OL in 9 games
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 12:26:46 AM
Smith shadowed Pryor for about a half in first meeting.
twitter.com/BaltimoreLuke/…
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 12:30:37 AM
Ravens deactivate Marshal Yanda, Ryan Jensen, opening door for John Urschel to start at right guard Thursday.
fw.to/I8sYtLY
by
Edward Lee
via
twitter
11/11/2016 12:49:41 AM
In warmumps, Vladimir Ducasse, not John Urschel, lining up as the starting right guard for Marshal Yanda.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 12:50:49 AM
And last man introduced, Steve Smith Sr., breaks out the Ray Lewis dance.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 1:20:04 AM
Ravens will start game with the ball after Browns won toss.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 1:22:06 AM
#Baltimore
protesters head to
@baltimoreravens
stAduim
#notmypresident
#ravens
by
J. M. Giordano photo
via
twitter
retweeted by
jeffzrebiecsun
11/11/2016 1:23:13 AM
Browns take a timeout before the first play from scrimmage. Had 13 men on field. Hope that's not a sign of what this game will be about.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 1:27:50 AM
Browns win toss and defer, then get called for 12 men on the field before first play from scrimmage. Can't make this stuff up.
#Ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
11/11/2016 1:28:34 AM
It's OK, I needed a timeout as soon as I got to work tonight, too.
by
Mark Selig
via
twitter
11/11/2016 1:28:39 AM
Browns win toss, defer, kick off and have to take a timeout five seconds into the game for having 12 men on the field. Wow.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
11/11/2016 1:30:31 AM
Flacco had Aiken deep if he would have put it inside. He didn't and Ravens punt
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 1:31:45 AM
Flacco has Aiken open long but comes up a little short with the throw. Ravens punt after getting one first down on first possession.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
11/11/2016 1:32:05 AM
The only team Cleveland can beat is itself.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/11/2016 1:32:21 AM
Jimmy Smith is traveling with Pryor so far.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 1:35:11 AM
Ravens jump offsides on third and short, but penalty is declined after Browns get first down anyway.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
11/11/2016 1:36:41 AM
Browns have burned two timeouts in first five minutes.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/11/2016 1:37:58 AM
Browns call second timeout of the half at 10:25 in first quarter. First half timeouts are overrated anyway, right?
#YourClevelandBrowns
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
11/11/2016 1:38:24 AM
Dean Pees sends Webb on safety blitz and he gets first regular season sack since the 2011 season.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 1:39:28 AM
by
Justin Fenton
via
twitter
retweeted by
jeffzrebiecsun
11/11/2016 1:41:21 AM
Flacco sacked on third down as Alex Lewis doesn't slide over and take blitzer. Takes Ravens out of FG range and forces punt
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 1:45:20 AM
Harbaugh also meets Dennis Pitta on sideline after he failed to block anybody on that last play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 1:46:38 AM
If Pitta can't block on running plays, then put him on the bench.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/11/2016 1:46:53 AM
So far, this game is living up to its reputation.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/11/2016 1:51:19 AM
Ravens moving ball on ground and Joe Flacco is picked off in end zone.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 1:58:09 AM
Ravens were running ball down the Browns throat, why do they pass? Browns have light D-line. Pound the rock.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/11/2016 1:58:49 AM
Browns have given up at least 25 pts every game this yr. Ravens shut out in 1st. Their streak w/out an offensive TD is 61 mins and counting
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 2:04:40 AM
Young got away with pass interference on that pass.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/11/2016 2:06:00 AM
by
Childs Walker
via
twitter
11/11/2016 2:06:41 AM
Ravens stall in the red zone again, settle for 25-yard field goal from Justin Tucker and lead, 3-0, with 10:29 to go in the half.
#Ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
11/11/2016 2:12:06 AM
Browns who have the NFL's 31st-ranked red zone defense hold Ravens to a Justin Tucker 25-yard FG.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 2:12:09 AM
DeValve gets behind Eric Weddle for a 25-yard TD and Ravens trail 7-3.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 2:20:59 AM
Weddle is good in the box and against the run, slow in pass coverage, a liability at times.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/11/2016 2:21:03 AM
And the Ravens fall behind after Cody Kessler hits Seth DeValve with 25-yard TD pass. Browns 7-2 with 6:30 to go in the half.
#Ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
11/11/2016 2:21:55 AM
Flacco is sacked on third down as a smattering of boos comes down.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 2:28:39 AM
Yes, America, you are watching a first-place team and this is what it has looked like all season.
#CLEvsBAL
by
Mark Selig
via
twitter
11/11/2016 2:30:07 AM
That's second time Timmy Jernigan has lined up in neutral zone.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 2:31:45 AM
Looks like Ravens rookie WR Chris Moore hurt his left leg on that last punt play. Talking with trainers and team doctors on sideline.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/11/2016 2:43:18 AM
Poor clock management by Ravens again, just wasted final time out. They should have spiked the ball.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/11/2016 2:45:16 AM
