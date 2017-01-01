Ravens-Bengals 1/1
The Ravens play at the Cincinnati Bengals to close the season for both AFC North teams.
-
Refs threw flag on Ravens for stupid play
Mike Preston
1/1/2017 8:02:01 PM
Flacco's fourth-down pass to Pitta is broken up. Why not run ball on 3rd down and if you are going to go for it on 4th?
Jeff Zrebiec
1/1/2017 8:02:41 PM
Another pass to Pitta. Who could imagine?
Mike Preston
1/1/2017 8:02:43 PM
Dumervil gets his 99th career sack and the Ravens first of the game. They didn't have a sack at all last week.
Jeff Zrebiec
1/1/2017 8:08:07 PM
Dean Wormer: Son, stupidly squandering two drives inside the 10 yard line is no way to go through life.
Peter Schmuck
1/1/2017 8:08:13 PM
Dennis Pitta has 9 receptions. Wallace, Smith Sr., Aiken, Perriman have 10 catches combined.
Jeff Zrebiec
1/1/2017 8:14:03 PM
Flacco hits Perriman for 40-yard TD pass.
Jeff Zrebiec
1/1/2017 8:23:28 PM
Please run the ball
Mike Preston
1/1/2017 8:26:09 PM
Ravens offense going back on the field. Perriman was down at the 1-yard line. 1st-and-goal from 1. Maybe a run here?
Jeff Zrebiec
1/1/2017 8:26:19 PM
Dixon gets in with a second effort. 20-9 pending extra point. 8:37 to go.
Jeff Zrebiec
1/1/2017 8:27:36 PM
The Ravens turn the ball over on downs deep in their own territory and that should do it.
Jeff Zrebiec
1/1/2017 8:38:22 PM
When the Ravens need 15 yards, they throw a 5-yard pass. When they need five yards, they throw a 30-yard pass into double coverage. Crazy.
Peter Schmuck
1/1/2017 8:39:21 PM
Don't really know what to think after this game. The Ravens looked like they were trying to lose in the first half. Just inept now.
#Ravens
Peter Schmuck
1/1/2017 8:41:03 PM
C.J. Mosley limps off the field, adding injury to insult for the Ravens. Putting very little weight on left leg.
Jeff Zrebiec
1/1/2017 8:41:17 PM
Mosley was carted to the locker room.
Jeff Zrebiec
1/1/2017 8:49:04 PM
Steve Smith Sr. says in postgame interview: "This is it."
Peter Schmuck
1/1/2017 8:55:17 PM
Guess the percentage was more than 89 percent. He talks about family and says "I've got a lot of catching up to do."
#ravens
Peter Schmuck
1/1/2017 8:55:55 PM
Harbaugh acknowledged that emotional level wasn't there after devastating loss to Pittsburgh.
Jeff Zrebiec
1/1/2017 9:10:26 PM
Harbaugh said coaching Steve Smith was one of the highlights of his career.
Jeff Zrebiec
1/1/2017 9:13:16 PM
C.J. Mosley had a significant boot on left leg as he left the locker room. Says he has calf strain but will have MRI tomorrow.
Jeff Zrebiec
1/1/2017 9:52:49 PM
