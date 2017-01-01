Ravens-Bengals 1/1
The Ravens play at the Cincinnati Bengals to close the season for both AFC North teams.
-
Patrick Onwuasor, an undrafted rookie out of Portland St., lining up as a starting LB In warmups with Zachary Orr out.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 5:28:23 PM
James Hurst and Alex Lewis are also rotating at right tackle with the starting offensive line. No Rick Wagner (concussion) today.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 5:29:43 PM
Before heading into the tunnel, Steve Smith Sr. waives to some fans wearing No.89 Panthers' jerseys in front row.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 5:32:13 PM
In a game with no playoff implications, Ravens-Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium has the looks of a preseason crowd.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 5:52:53 PM
Not surprisingly, Steve Smith Sr. among the game day captains today along with Dumervil, West, Aiken and Mosley
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:00:34 PM
Ravens lose toss and will start game with ball. Along with Smith's final game, Mike Wallace is 14 receiving yards shy of 1,000.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:01:21 PM
Hurst getting the start at right tackle in place of injured Wagner.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:03:21 PM
Ravens go three-and-out and Flacco gets hit on two of three plays.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:05:15 PM
Two incomplete passes by Ravens on first possession, way to get that running game cranking.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:05:27 PM
Eric Weddle limps off the field and takes a knee near sideline. Got hurt on that Burkhead run.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:07:31 PM
Matt Elam coming in for Weddle.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:07:51 PM
Weddle getting looked at, has been hobbling last two plays.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:08:09 PM
Burkhead runs through Matt Elam tackle attempt for TD. Elam down on the play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:10:52 PM
Ravens talked about importance of this game. That was about as indifferent as a start as you'll find.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:11:16 PM
Weddle has his helmet on is ready to go back in.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:12:27 PM
Now playing safety for the Ravens is Rod Woodson....
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:12:46 PM
Bengals don't have A.J. Green, Jeremy Hill, Giovani Bernard and Tyler Eifert and they just drove it down Ravens' throats.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:14:57 PM
Elam back in on kick return team, so he looks like he dodged significant injury.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:15:15 PM
Ravens using Alex Lewis as extra blocker. His first action since Nov.10
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:18:06 PM
John Harbaugh, what a gambler!!!!!!!
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:20:34 PM
That was hard to figure out: Campanaro gets in game and Ravens run a reverse.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:22:04 PM
Ravens' get running game going but drive stalls when West is stopped on 3rd-and-1. Tucker kicks 30-yard FG. Bengals lead 7-3.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:24:22 PM
Is it just me, or didn't Joe Flacco used to QB sneak once in awhile on third and a foot? What a waste of a great drive.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:26:08 PM
Since the Ravens apparently have forgotten how to play defense, they need to score touchdowns.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:27:05 PM
Weddle back in on this defensive series.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:27:20 PM
Sometimes, it is not good to comment on stupidity.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:34:52 PM
Dalton hits Uzomah for a 1-yard TD pass. Dating back to 4th quarter against Pittsburgh, Ravens d has given up TDs on 5 straight drives.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:36:24 PM
It's pretty amazing that this was the top-ranked defense just a few weeks ago. Has absolutely disappeared.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:37:58 PM
I hope Steve Smith catches a pass in his last game.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:40:45 PM
Chris Lewis-Harris now into the game. Shareece Wright limps to sideline.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:55:36 PM
So far, Ravens defense has been pitiful, just pitiful.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:58:24 PM
Bullock's 23-yard FG gives Bengals a 17-3 lead. Ravens' defense breaks TD streak, but accomplishes little else on that drive.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 6:58:46 PM
Pitta now has 34 yards receiving today and 672 for the season. That's a career high and caps quite a comeback season.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 7:05:43 PM
Wallace is also now over 1,000 yards for the season.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 7:06:59 PM
First-and-goal on the 2 and Flacco tries to force the ball to Pitta. He's picked off in the end zone.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 7:09:22 PM
The tunnel vision to Pitta has to stop.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
1/1/2017 7:10:58 PM
I just switched over to watch the Terps get blitzed 14--0 at the end. Please tell me Joe Flacco didn't throw an INT on 1st and goal from 2.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
1/1/2017 7:13:12 PM
I have no idea, nor do the Ravens, what type of coverage they were just playing in the secondary.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
1/1/2017 7:16:57 PM
Bengals going in for another score late in 2nd quarter. If I'm not Harbaugh, I'm subbing liberally in 2nd half, including at QB.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 7:17:17 PM
The last thing John Harbaugh needed today was to be embarrassed by the Bungles. Wow. That interception was the season in a nutshell.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
1/1/2017 7:17:57 PM
Another Bullock FG. Bengals will take 20-3 lead into halftime. 4 possessions = 2 TDs and 2 FGs,
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 7:20:37 PM
Ravens force their first punt of the day.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 7:39:27 PM
Joe Flacco and Breshad Perriman need to spend some time together in the offseason. Haven't been on same page all season.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 7:43:49 PM
.
@JoeFlacco
has set the
#Ravens
single-season record for passing yards, surpassing Vinny Testaverde's 4,177 yards in 1996.
by
Patrick Gleason
via
twitter
retweeted by
jeffzrebiecsun
1/1/2017 7:53:51 PM
On 3rd-and-2, the Ravens try a pass to eligible tackle Alex Lewis.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2017 8:01:44 PM
