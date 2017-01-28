Orioles FanFest 0128

FanFest gets underway with big early crowd at Convention Center dlvr.it/NDQ8Pj http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3RGkNaUYAMTmby.png
Big crowd for season ticket holder forum with Duquette and Showalter at #Orioles #Fanfest . http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3RKbplWMAATWjY.jpg
Live: Latest updates from Orioles FanFest dlvr.it/NDQf0w http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3ROcgxUMAAf6cH.png
Orioles' Showalter, Duquette talk outfield depth, pitching, prospects in FanFest Q&A dlvr.it/NDS6YP http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3RkwHpVMAA-aK_.jpg
Orioles' Darren O'Day eager to get back to spring training and start over dlvr.it/NDSZ3X http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3RsTIvVMAAh705.png
Looming arbitration hearings for Orioles not bothering either side dlvr.it/NDTVZ1 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3R7iPiUYAAQai-.jpg
Chris Tillman and Chris Tillman's offseason beard at #Orioles #FanFest . http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3SIUT0XAAML3aK.jpg
Orioles' Chris Davis said dislocated left thumb impacted 2016 season, but has healed dlvr.it/NDVNnX http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3SLFPuUkAEy3J1.jpg
Adam Jones: Orioles haven't done enough this offseason to improve defense, athleticism in outfield dlvr.it/NDWcHZ http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3ShhnbUkAAckR3.jpg
Orioles notes: Pitching depth a priority as spring training approaches dlvr.it/NDXN89 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3SwDKjUoAA-m0A.jpg
At today's #Orioles #Fanfest , optimism for 2017 amid an uncertain future beyond. bsun.md/2jCzyO8 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3TJTOPUcAAVzkf.jpg
