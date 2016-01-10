Orioles-Yankees 1001
Orioles face Yankees in New York.
#Oriole
announce that Gausman will start tmrw in NY.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
10/1/2016 6:03:24 PM
That was first turnover by Maryland this season, which is pretty impressive regardless of the competition.
#UM
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/1/2016 7:57:28 PM
O's Insider blog: Scheduled to start Sunday if needed, Orioles' Kevin Gausman ready for the spotligh...
bsun.md/2dl8EWE
#Orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
10/1/2016 9:24:03 PM
RBI single by Tyler Austin ruins Miley's shutout bid, cuts
#Orioles
' lead to 3-1 in the 5th.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
10/1/2016 9:31:54 PM
