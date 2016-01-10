Orioles-Yankees 0930
The Orioles face the Yankees in New York.
Jones with a blast off the second-deck facade in LF. Solo homer gives
#Orioles
a 3-1 lead in the 5th.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
10/1/2016 12:31:20 AM
Adam needs to hit No. 30 right here. Get it out of the way.
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/1/2016 1:44:48 AM
Xander Bogaerts just tripled with one out in the sixth for the Red Sox, who trail the Jays by two runs at Fenway.
#ALWiLDCARD
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/1/2016 1:49:06 AM
Blue Jays make it interesting in the ninth inning, but Red Sox hold on to win, 5-3 and boost O's into sole possession of first WC slot.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/1/2016 3:02:34 AM
