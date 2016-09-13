Orioles-Red Sox 9/12
Orioles-Red Sox 9/12
The Orioles face the Red Sox in an important four-game series to the AL East race.
Red Sox continue to take BP off
#Orioles
pitching. Ortiz homers into O's bullpen in RF. O's are down 10-2.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/13/2016 1:06:20 AM
David Ortiz takes a curtain call. He just tied Mickey Mantle for 17th place on the all-time HR list with 536.
#orioles
#redsox
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/13/2016 1:07:48 AM
