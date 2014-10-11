Orioles-Red Sox 0921
Orioles-Red Sox 0921
The Orioles face the Red Sox at Camden Yards.
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
The
#Orioles
rotation is in flux after Gallardo, Miley. Buck Showalter, somewhat ominously, cited physical issues.
bsun.md/2dbSHpa
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
9/21/2016 10:05:30 PM
Another effective display from the small-ball
#Orioles
.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
9/22/2016 12:05:59 AM
#Orioles
can get back into a tie with Toronto for 1st WC spot with a win. Thank the Mariners, who beat
#BlueJays
2-1 in 12 innings.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/22/2016 12:06:19 AM
Ubaldo strikes out Shaw and will come out of the game to a standing ovation with two on and one out in the 6th.
#Orioles
lead 1-0.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/22/2016 1:00:26 AM
It's Brach for Jimenez with one down in the sixth inning, meaning Buck Showalter has tapped into the "pitchers for when we're ahead" group.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
9/22/2016 1:01:33 AM
Bunt single by Hill and the
#RedSox
have the bases loaded with one out in the 6th vs. Brach.
#Orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/22/2016 1:04:59 AM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform