Orioles-Red Sox 09/20
The Orioles host the Red Sox in the second game of a four-game series.
Leadoff double for Chris Young off Gausman in the 2nd inning.
#Orioles
#RedSox
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/20/2016 11:30:38 PM
Rodriguez strikes out Trumbo with trying run on 2B to end the 6th.
#Orioles
trail 2-1.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/21/2016 1:00:33 AM
Jones flies out to Bradley at the CF warning track to strand 2. Jones carried bat running to 1B before slamming it down at the bag.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/21/2016 1:40:10 AM
