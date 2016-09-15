Orioles-Red Sox 0914
The Orioles face the Red Sox at Fenway Park.
If the MASN K-zone graphic was any indication, pitch to Trumbo was five inches off the plate and was a hard one to miss w/ ump set up there.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/15/2016 12:13:58 AM
That first pitch to Bogaerts was closer to the plate than the Trumbo third strike.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/15/2016 12:15:17 AM
OK, Mookie Betts' two-out single in the 4th is the
#RedSox
's first hit off Gausman tonight.
#Orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/15/2016 12:19:02 AM
Givens warming in
#Orioles
pen.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/15/2016 1:09:31 AM
