Orioles-Rays 0918
Orioles face Rays at Camden Yards.
Drew Stubbs, pinch hitting for Kim there, looks at all six pitches and strikes out.
#Orioles
give up an out on bunt, and it doesn't work.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
9/18/2016 8:06:24 PM
If the
#Orioles
win today, it will have started last night. Buck stayed away from Hart, Givens, Brach, Britton, even in close game.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
9/18/2016 8:08:15 PM
Did Mark Trumbo have any doubt on his game-winning home run? "No."
#Orioles
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
9/18/2016 9:22:26 PM
