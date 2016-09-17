Orioles-Rays 0917
Orioles face Rays at Camden Yards.
The baseball world is taking notice, and the
#Orioles
are a different team for it: Kevin Gausman made the leap.
bsun.md/2cOTWsw
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
9/17/2016 10:27:43 PM
The
#Orioles
held a pregame moment of silence for
#Ravens
assistant coach Clarence Brooks, who died Saturday of esophageal cancer.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
9/17/2016 11:06:25 PM
J.J. Hardy singles off Matt Andriese's leg for the second time in two at-bats. He now has 13 hits in his last 8 games.
#orioles
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
9/18/2016 12:38:51 AM
