Orioles-Rays 0916
Orioles-Rays 0916
The Orioles face the Rays at Camden Yards.
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
Five stats that stand out on the second-half turnaround of Ubaldo Jimenez. He became the luckiest pitcher in MLB.
bsun.md/2cFOVPt
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
9/16/2016 11:00:46 PM
Bases-loaded, infield single for J.J. Hardy. Run scores, and it's tied 4-4. Hardy has three hits tonight.
#Orioles
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
9/17/2016 1:25:10 AM
J.J. Hardy with a RBI infield single to SS with the bases loaded.
#Orioles
tie game 4-4 in the 8th.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/17/2016 1:25:28 AM
Sac fly, Michael Bourn. Nolan Reimold scores, and the
#Orioles
lead 5-4. That was two nights coming.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
9/17/2016 1:26:00 AM
Bourn sac fly. Reimold scores. Throw from left cut off by Longoria.
#Orioles
up 5-4.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/17/2016 1:26:16 AM
The
#Orioles
get rightfully dinged for their defense and baserunning issues. Tonight, both helped them immensely.
bsun.md/2d7dx7Y
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
9/17/2016 3:41:57 AM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform