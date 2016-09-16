Orioles-Rays 0915
Orioles-Rays 0915
Orioles face Rays at Camden Yards.
Jones draws a leadoff walk in the 5th.
#Orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/16/2016 12:59:24 AM
Schoop ropes a ground-rule double down the LF line.
#Orioles
have runners and 2B and 3B with no outs in the 5th for Machado.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/16/2016 1:02:15 AM
A familiar place for the
#Orioles
tonight: 2nd and 3rd, no out after Davis BB, Wieters 2B. Hardy up.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
9/16/2016 2:00:41 AM
Battling with the idea that a team built on big innings as the
#Orioles
are really benefited from the 'productive outs' of that 8th. Idk.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
9/16/2016 2:12:04 AM
