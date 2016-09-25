Orioles-Diamondbacks 0925
Orioles-Diamondbacks 0925
The Orioles face the Diamondbacks at Camden Yards.
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
machados13's photo
instagram.com
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
9/25/2016 4:02:37 PM
Buck on Jose Fernandez's death: "I'm looking fwd to having some of this stuff explained to me 1 day because I don't have the answers to why"
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/25/2016 4:03:18 PM
Dylan Bundy's immaculate start ends on a 2B down the left field line by Jean Segura.
#Orioles
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
9/25/2016 6:34:18 PM
Another long inning for Dylan Bundy, but he's through five innings with five strikeouts and a run in on three hits. 92 pitches.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
9/25/2016 7:10:52 PM
Machado snags Owings grounder & throws to 1B after seeing he wasnt going to beat Brito to 3B. Non-related note, Manny went to Miami Brito HS
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/25/2016 7:11:54 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform