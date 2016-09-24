Orioles-Diamondbacks 0923
The Orioles face the Diamondbacks at Camden Yards.
#Orioles
down 2-0 on Segura drive to deep RF that Trumbo can't make a play on. Segura given a RBI double.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/23/2016 11:46:20 PM
To you, from
#VIN
.????
http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtE3cEYVMAApLGK.jpg
by
Los Angeles Dodgers
via
twitter
retweeted by
SchmuckStop
9/24/2016 12:43:53 AM
O'Day warming for
#Orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/24/2016 12:49:28 AM
After falling behind 2-0 on Segura's RBI double in the 2nd inning, Gallardo faced just two over the minimum over next 4 1/3 IP.
#Orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/24/2016 1:10:12 AM
Segura K's. Britton strikes out the side in the 10th. Bullpen with 4 scoreless tonight.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/24/2016 2:24:48 AM
Segura actually grounded out. Hit ball in front of mound. Wieters tagged him. Score it 2U. Score is 2-2.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/24/2016 2:26:05 AM
Tommy Hunter warming for
#Orioles
, who have Trumbo, Alvarez and Schoop due up in the bottom of the 10th.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/24/2016 2:26:45 AM
Trumbo lines out on first pitch. One out.
#Orioles
#DBacks
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/24/2016 2:28:09 AM
Mark Trumbo finally sends Orioles home a winner with his ML-leading 44th homer in the 12th inning. O's get 6th walk-off victory of the year,
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/24/2016 3:10:30 AM
#Orioles
keep pace in AL WC race, remain 1/2 game back of
#Tigers
with 8 games left. Oliver Drake receives his first major league win.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/24/2016 3:11:21 AM
Oliver Drake gets his first major league victory on Trumbo's fifth career walkoff homer.
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/24/2016 3:11:36 AM
