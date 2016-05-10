Orioles-Blue Jays 1004
Orioles-Blue Jays 1004
The Orioles face the Blue Jays in the American League wild-card game at Rogers Centre.
< Oldest
1
2
3
Newest >
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
Pedro Martinez says that the Jays have "too many iffy's." The O's have a few iffy's, too. Whoever puts up the first crooked number will win.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/5/2016 12:01:57 AM
One-out single by Carrera in the 8th. He's been a thorn in
#Orioles
' side.
#Orioles
#BlueJays
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
10/5/2016 2:35:16 AM
That pitch was much closer than the one to Wieters. Very inconsistent right now.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/5/2016 2:50:53 AM
Game-winning run at 2B after Donaldson doubles down the left-field line.
#Orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
10/5/2016 2:51:18 AM
And Brach goes 3-1 to Donaldson and now the season is hanging by a thread.
#ALWildCard
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/5/2016 2:52:18 AM
If you're willing to go to Zach Britton in the ninth inning with two on, why not with no one on? He is your best pitcher.
by
Jon Meoli
10/5/2016 2:52:20 AM
#Orioles
intentionally walk Encarnacion with 1B open. Creates a force play and runner at 1B doesn matter. #
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
10/5/2016 2:52:26 AM
Sticking with Brach, O'Day now warming.
#Orioles
#BlueJays
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
10/5/2016 2:53:04 AM
O's Insider blog: Beer can thrown at Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim the latest example of poor behavior at Ro...
bsun.md/2dRyjWU
#Orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
10/5/2016 9:08:27 AM
< Oldest
1
2
3
Newest >
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform