Orioles-Blue Jays 0929
Orioles face Blue Jays in Toronto.
When Ubaldo has his good stuff, he gets ahead and starts nibbling. Needs to not throw eight pitches after starting out 0-2.
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/29/2016 11:38:46 PM
Ubaldo has good command, but he's going way too deep into his pitch count in the first two innings.
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/29/2016 11:41:22 PM
Ubaldo retires side in order in the 2nd. He got some borderline calls from Angel Hernandez there after getting pinched a little in the 1st.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/29/2016 11:42:26 PM
Guess the O's didn't want Ubaldo to get stiff in the dugout. Saw a total of five pitches in that inning. If you blinked, you missed it.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/30/2016 12:20:53 AM
Jones with a deep drive to CF, the hardest-hit ball of the night, but Pillar with a jumping catch up against the wall.
#orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/30/2016 12:53:14 AM
Kim with an RBI single with two outs in the 7th. Rogers Centre is silent as
#Orioles
go up 3-0.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/30/2016 12:53:46 AM
So, what were the odds that Ubaldo and Kim would be heroes of the final week of the season?
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/30/2016 12:54:04 AM
Jimenez back out for the 7th at 110 pitches. #Orioles lead 2-0.
#Orioles
lead 2-0.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/30/2016 12:58:47 AM
Jimenez back out for the 7th at 110 pitches.
#Orioles
lead 3-0.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/30/2016 1:00:23 AM
Trumbo takes the extra base with a leadoff double in the 8th. Wieters singles him home.
#Orioles
up 4-0.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/30/2016 1:12:14 AM
Really heads up baserunning there by an underrated baserunner. Trumbo stretches obvious single, scores on Wieters hit and O's lead, 4-0.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/30/2016 1:12:25 AM
Really hard to believe Jays fans were booing as Stroman left. Jays have had great season because of unexpectedly great starting pitching.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/30/2016 1:13:53 AM
Wouldn't be surprised if O's owner Peter Angelos just decided that he definitely wants to re-sign Mark Trumbo. He has come up huge lately.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/30/2016 1:15:51 AM
