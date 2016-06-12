Live coverage of Catherine Pugh's inauguration as Baltimore's mayor

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's front row seat (and obligatory mini-flag) awaits him at Baltimore mayoral inauguration http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzANf3IWEAA2mSc.jpg
Choir from @MorganStateU , @Mayor_Pugh 's alma mater, among those filing in for her inauguration. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzARL2FWIAAcBaG.jpg
Huge American flag hoisted up for @MayorElectPugh 's inauguration http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAR9ZTXAAAldcM.jpg
Sheila Dixon is on stage for @MayorElectPugh 's inauguration. Show of unity after close, heated primary election http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAT2pZXcAAVjbq.jpg
When describing importance of her relationships with Maryland Republicans, @Mayor_Pugh highlights connection with @HarfordExec Glassman. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAUZ-GWQAArthP.jpg
Lined up with @MayorElectPugh are @ReElectCummings , @LarryHogan , @SenatorBarb , @SenatorCardin , heads bowed in prayer. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAW1lyXgAA-ttY.jpg
.@LarryHogan speaks at @MayorElectPugh 's inauguration. He says they have a "shared vision" for the city http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAXojRWIAEBamt.jpg
In brief remarks, Gov. Hogan calls Pugh a "fierce advocate," and Md benefits when leaders set aside partisanship. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAYOOKXAAAsLWd.jpg
Standing ovations for @SenatorBarb & @MayorSRB . Mikulski says SRB "worked her heart out" for Baltimore http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAYRVFXAAAADcG.jpg
"We are Team Maryland," @SenatorBarb says at @Mayor_Pugh 's inauguration. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAYkacW8AAFtDX.jpg
.@SenatorCardin says the federal elected officials have @Mayor_Pugh 's "back" and will fight for Baltimore http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAZ9nLXUAEGwaS.jpg
Democrat Sen. President Miller commended Pugh for inviting Republican Hogan, and Hogan for showing up. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAaUgHXEAAQ1Yt.jpg
Mike Miller praises @Mayor_Pugh for inviting @LarryHogan to speak (and Hogan for accepting) as evidence of bipartisanship http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAamZjXUAAIsAf.jpg
.@SpeakerBusch says @MayorSRB was the "architect" of the $1B school construction plan, but there was no bigger advocate than @Mayor_Pugh http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAbTTbXEAA5E1J.jpg
Speaker Busch called Pugh "the right mayor at the right time." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAb_JcXEAUpEa0.jpg