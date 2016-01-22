Live: Ravens at Jaguars
The Ravens (2-0) play at Jacksonville (0-2) in an AFC matchup.
Whenever Ravens run trips to one side, they have some mismatches they need to take advantage 1 on 1.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/25/2016 7:09:56 PM
Flacco overthrows Perriman and Pitta down the seam and Ravens will have to punt.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/25/2016 7:10:54 PM
Suggs finally brings down Bortles for a sack.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/25/2016 7:29:18 PM
Now, that call on Jimmy Smith was homecooking. Please pass the hot sauce.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/25/2016 7:29:40 PM
And Timmy Jernigan gets Bortles on the next play. Not sure where this has been all game.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/25/2016 7:29:52 PM
Big stop by Ravens and Devin Hester muffs the punt. Jaguars take over in Ravens' territory. Special teams has killed Ravens today.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/25/2016 7:31:24 PM
Jaguars have talent, but no coaching. It's a sad state in Jacksonville.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/25/2016 11:39:26 PM
