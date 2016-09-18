Live: Ravens at Browns
The Ravens play AFC North rival Cleveland in Week 2 of the NFL season.
Flacco needs to get going, throwing low and behind receivers. Also, staring them down.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/18/2016 5:35:07 PM
Now Terrance West drops a pass right in his hands. Been a long time since a Ravens team looked this unready to play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/18/2016 5:35:40 PM
Browns QB Josh McCown questionable to return with shoulder injury. Browns backup is rookie Cody Kessler
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/18/2016 5:36:46 PM
McCown shoulder injury, return is questionable. Ravens hit him hard early in first series.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/18/2016 5:38:06 PM
Key third down and what do Ravens do: What else? Go to Dennis Pitta who has over 100 yards receiving.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/18/2016 7:53:23 PM
Pitta's career was thought to have ended on this same field over 2 years ago. He's been best offensive player on field for Ravens
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/18/2016 7:54:05 PM
Way too soft coverage on Shareece Wright. Corey Coleman not only converts on 4th down but he gets out of bounds.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/18/2016 8:07:44 PM
And Browns have the ball on the Ravens 10-yard line with 21 seconds left.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/18/2016 8:08:27 PM
Mike Wallace: "We got guys who can take the heat and stand in the kitchen. Whatever they want to do, I’ll follow these guys anywhere".
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/18/2016 10:20:47 PM
