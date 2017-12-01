Live: DOJ/Baltimore City announce consent decree

> Baltimore's spending board approves DOJ consent decree without disclosing details.
After five months of negotiation, Baltimore and the U.S. Department of Justice have agreed to the terms of a consent decree mandating reform of the city Police Department, both sides said Wednesday. The agreement is expected to be approved by top city officials at a special meeting Thursday.
It must also be approved by a U.S. District Court judge before becoming binding. It has not yet been made public.
The Baltimore consent decree is expected to mandate changes to a range of policing policies, tactics and operations, including how officers conduct street enforcement, respond to sexual assault complaints, and interact with youths, protesters and those with mental illnesses.
It is also expected to require the Police Department to introduce new layers of oversight for officers, new methods of tracking misconduct and other data, new training, and major investments in modern technologies — including mobile computers in patrol vehicles — to streamline operations and enhance data retention and analysis.
Pugh has said the agreement will call for civilians to serve on police trial boards that assess officer wrongdoing, but police union officials say the decree cannot supersede the union's collective bargaining agreement with the city, which bars civilian participation.
Here's why @CivilRightsAAG & the DOJ believe their report on @BaltimorePolice will be different from all the others baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C1-UUJ4WIAEJv0l.jpg
In other areas, BPD has said it's gone in a new direction, but the DOJ found old habits die hard & progress is slow: baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C1-ZjJUWEAInv5k.jpg
The DOJ consent decree is being presented before the Board of Estimates this morning. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C1-dS5hWQAAW0fo.jpg
.@prezjackyoung 's full remarks on the vote on the consent decree http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C1-ic_yUAAAuOt3.jpg
The media, waiting for the press conference to begin on Baltimore's consent decree w DOJ on police reform http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C1-rPC_WEAAvGQN.jpg
Breaking: Baltimore/DOJ consent decree agreement has posted in court. Here are the table of contents: http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C1-rglAWEAAv1Iz.jpg