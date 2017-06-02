Live: Commentary from Super Bowl LI
Live: Commentary from Super Bowl LI
Baltimore Sun and national reporters comment on the Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.
< Oldest
1
2
3
4
5
Newest >
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
Dan Quinn melting down like his mentor, Pete Carroll
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:08:40 AM
No lines at the NRG bathrooms.
by
Sam Farmer
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:08:49 AM
A Super Bowl has never gone to overtime
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:09:49 AM
Falcons look like they've never been in a two-minute offense before.
by
Mark Selig
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:10:01 AM
A walk-off punt return TD by Edelman would be an appropriate ending
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:10:50 AM
Stat of the night: Patriots have run 84 plays to 46 for the Falcons.
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:13:24 AM
To overtime we go. First overtime in 51 years of Super Bowls. Someone get me a defibrilator
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:14:05 AM
Oh man, Dion Lewis hurt himself on that final play. Didn't look good
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:14:55 AM
Everything's coming up Patriots
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:15:27 AM
Patriots have held the ball for 36:33, gained 484 yards and run 85 plays. Do Falcons have anything left in the tank?
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:17:43 AM
Best championship of the last four months?
by
Mark Selig
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:18:29 AM
Think it's safe to say Brady = GOAT
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:19:51 AM
Turns out, the first half was actually that guy in the Tom Brady mask.
by
Sam Farmer
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:20:02 AM
This is the most incredible thing I've ever seen
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:21:53 AM
So many records being broken tonight
twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/…
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:22:38 AM
http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C385Df_UcAAz6jN.jpg
by
Justin Fenton
via
twitter
retweeted by
MarkRSelig
2/6/2017 3:22:58 AM
The City of Atlanta just fell to its knees on that play.
by
Sam Farmer
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:23:16 AM
That could've been picked. Oh my god
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:24:30 AM
James White for the touchdown! The Patriots win Super Bowl 51!!!
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:24:48 AM
HO-LY SMOKES!
by
Sam Farmer
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:25:01 AM
Brady leads Patriots to overtime victory. Wow.
by
Gary Klein
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:25:38 AM
The Patriots win, 34-28. Scored 31 unanswered points and overcame a 28-9 deficit entering the fourth quarter
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:26:46 AM
Brady 43 of 62, 466 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
James White 14 catches, 110 yards, 6 carries, 29 yards, 2 TDs, 2 point conversion
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:28:12 AM
Bang
twitter.com/BenVolin/statu…
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:29:02 AM
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick now each have 5 Super Bowl titles, most for a QB and coach in NFL history
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:29:18 AM
Your Super Bowl 51 MVP: Tom Brady. We'll see you tomorrow morning, Roger Goodell
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:31:11 AM
Patriots in the Super Bowl: Each one is better than the last
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:32:50 AM
I'm declaring tomorrow a federal holiday across New England
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:34:34 AM
In the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, the
#Patriots
overcame a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to stun Atlanta…
twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
by
BostonGlobe
via
twitter
retweeted by
BenVolin
2/6/2017 3:34:47 AM
I've never lost my sh*t covering a game like I did over the last 30 minutes
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:35:21 AM
The comeback. The clutch throws. The two 2-point conversions. Most incredible 4th Q and OT of all time
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:36:44 AM
Too bad you bailed on your Super Bowl party
twitter.com/realDonaldTrum…
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:37:27 AM
Not to be lost: The Patriots D held the Falcons to 344 yards, 46 offensive plays and just 23:27 of possession
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:40:55 AM
Hahaha this booing of Goodell is amazing
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:42:25 AM
Robert Kraft: "This is unequivocally the sweetest."
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:44:34 AM
Brady: "We're bringing this sucker home!"
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:47:14 AM
I have an entire story on the scrap heap. Will save and maybe post it later this week to have a good laugh
twitter.com/heyitskiaraj/s…
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:48:21 AM
Brady and Belichick now have won 3 Super Bowls in 4 years (2001, 03 04) and 2 Super Bowls in 3 years (2014, 16)
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:51:08 AM
PA system plays Daft Punk's "One More Time" then The Outfield's "Josie." It's a Patriots party
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:53:46 AM
Brady: 21 of 32 for 234 yards in the fourth quarter and OT
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:57:43 AM
Patriots second half drives: Punt, TD, FG, TD, TD, TD
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:59:47 AM
< Oldest
1
2
3
4
5
Newest >
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform