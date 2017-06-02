Live: Commentary from Super Bowl LI
Live: Commentary from Super Bowl LI
Baltimore Sun and national reporters comment on the Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.
"As long he has lungs, and breath, he still carries the message."
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:39:31 AM
Holy cow this is a one score game
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:42:18 AM
Now it's getting good.
by
Sam Farmer
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:42:28 AM
Falcons lead 28-20 with 5:56 left 4Q
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:42:37 AM
Patriots used to run that direct snap all the time years ago. Haven't seen it in a while.
by
Mark Selig
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:42:52 AM
Brady TD pass Danny Amendola. James White runs for 2 pts. Falcons 28, Patriots 20 with 5:56 left.
by
Gary Klein
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:43:10 AM
James White 10 catches for 87 yards and a TD, plus a 2-point conversion. Kid came to play tonight
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:43:43 AM
Why the heck did the Falcons just play for the onside kick? There are 6 minutes left!
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:45:23 AM
One way or another, this will be a defining possession for Matt Ryan.
by
Sam Farmer
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:45:43 AM
Julio Jones with one of the greatest catches you will ever see. WOWWW
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:48:34 AM
That's Julio Jones' answer to Mario Manningham.
by
Sam Farmer
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:48:41 AM
Julio Jones. whoa.
by
Gary Klein
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:48:47 AM
Falcons: Whew-lio!
by
Sam Farmer
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:49:22 AM
Everything about that catch -- the leap, the catch, the concentration and the toe-tap. Incredible
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:49:29 AM
WHY are they throwing it?
by
Sam Farmer
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:50:56 AM
Falcons just stupid
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:51:44 AM
I'm typing "holy cow" way too much in this fourth quarter
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:52:15 AM
Incomplete pass. Patriots force the punt. They still have life. 3:38 left, down by 8. Heart attack city
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:53:01 AM
Ball on the 9 yard line. 3:30 left. Down by 8. Brady time
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:53:53 AM
Shaq Mason is going to have nightmares about Grady Jarrett
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:55:20 AM
Onions
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:56:08 AM
Hogan doesn't have the ball skills to make that type of play. Even in the Steelers game he was fumbling the catches he made.
by
Mark Selig
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:56:15 AM
Instead of throwing it down there, Quinn should have given the ball to Marshawn.
by
Sam Farmer
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:57:29 AM
Now it's Edelman's turn for a miracle catch. Dan Quinn couldn't throw the challenge flag quickly enough
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:58:53 AM
Mr. Tyree has thrown his challenge flag.
by
Sam Farmer
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:59:07 AM
I say .... catch!
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:59:15 AM
How is it that the Super Bowl produces so many WTF plays year after year?
by
Mark Selig
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:59:38 AM
Edelman saved the ball from hitting the ground TWICE. Oh my god
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 2:59:58 AM
WHOA!
by
Sam Farmer
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:00:11 AM
Ruling confirmed. Catch stands. Falcons lose their final timeout
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:00:32 AM
This fourth quarter has salvaged the entire season for the NFL
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:01:25 AM
Falcons D has been on the play for 79 plays and 35 minutes. Looking gassed
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:02:01 AM
In slow-motion, that Edelman catch looks even more incredible.
by
Sam Farmer
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:02:28 AM
James White is everything
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:04:47 AM
James. White. TOUCHDOWN. Still need the 2 point conversion
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:05:23 AM
For the second straight year, the second comes down to a 2 point conversion
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:05:45 AM
IT'S GOOD!!!
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:06:02 AM
Best. Game. Ever.
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:06:26 AM
Falcons now have 57 seconds left to get into field goal range
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:06:39 AM
Brady.
by
Gary Klein
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:06:40 AM
Patriots should have killed 25 more seconds before running it in. I guess the rationale is that if you miss 2pt you have more time?
by
Mark Selig
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:06:59 AM
In two quarters, this went from a boring Super Bowl to one of the best.
by
Sam Farmer
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:07:14 AM
91 yards for the TD. Longest drive of the season for the Patriots. Clutch doesn't even begin to describe it
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 3:07:29 AM
Offensive plays today
NE 84
ATL 42
by
Daniel Jeremiah
via
twitter
retweeted by
MarkRSelig
2/6/2017 3:07:29 AM
