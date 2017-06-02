Live: Commentary from Super Bowl LI
Live: Commentary from Super Bowl LI
Baltimore Sun and national reporters comment on the Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.
-
Unbelievable throw by Matt Ryan. Chung couldn't cover Hooper much better
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:28:56 AM
Great throw by Matt Ryan to TE Austin Hooper for TD. Falcons lead 14-0.
by
Gary Klein
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:29:56 AM
Mike Pereira says that shouldn't have been a penalty on McClellin. But it is anyway, and Falcons now lead 14-0 with 8:48 left 2Q
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:30:19 AM
Looks familiar.
by
Justin Tucker
via
twitter
retweeted by
MarkRSelig
2/6/2017 12:30:30 AM
Julio Jones with three catches for 60 yards. He did not play in Falcons' 42-14 victory over Rams because of injury. Imagine if he had.
by
Gary Klein
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:31:20 AM
Oof
twitter.com/NoraPrinciotti…
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:31:36 AM
Tucker's only "miss" this season courtesy of Shea McClellin jumping over the line. Wasn't bailed out by a flag that night.
twitter.com/jtuck9/status/…
by
Mark Selig
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:32:27 AM
Falcons TDs set up by great defense. Forced fumble set up first, and Goodwin's key plays set up second.
by
Gary Klein
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:32:51 AM
James White on the field to start this drive. Haven't seen Blount since the fumble
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:33:09 AM
Martellus Bennett with first catch. All-interview team going into game.
by
Gary Klein
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:33:52 AM
Wow -- no team has ever come back from a two-touchdown deficit to win a Super Bowl? That's an amazing stat.
by
Sam Farmer
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:34:33 AM
Brady seems flustered right now
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:35:05 AM
FWIW Brady talked this week about knowing when to put a ball in the ground or otherwise to avoid a bad play.
by
Gary Klein
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:36:11 AM
Blount is back in the game
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:36:22 AM
Great point by
@cgasper
: Patriots are a yards-after-catch based offense, and Falcons are REALLY fast
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:37:50 AM
Patriots are going to "holding penalty" their way down the field
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:41:22 AM
One thing I didn't expect: Falcons front four is dominating the Patriots OL
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:42:13 AM
He went to Jarrett.
by
Sam Farmer
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:44:08 AM
OH. MY
by
Sam Farmer
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:44:35 AM
And that might be your ballgame. Holy cow
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:44:55 AM
82 yard INT TD for Robert Alford
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:45:11 AM
Patriots had never trailed by 14 points in a Super Bowl under Brady and Belichick. It's now 21-0 Falcons with 2:21 left 2Q
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:46:04 AM
Robert Alford had one of three defensive holding penalties that kept alive Patriots drive. Then he picks off a Brady pass and makes it 21-0.
by
Gary Klein
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:46:47 AM
This is why they play the game
#cliche
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:46:53 AM
The champ is falling through the ropes.
by
Sam Farmer
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:49:58 AM
Brady Gaga.
by
Sam Farmer
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:51:20 AM
Atlanta's got the better celebs here, too: Young Jeezy and Ludacris
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:52:55 AM
Bennett just saved whatever sliver of hope the Patriots have left
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:53:39 AM
Patriots are in 4-down territory at this point
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:57:54 AM
Patriots' first time in the Red Zone all game
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 12:58:35 AM
Another holding on Bennett. Brutal
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 1:00:29 AM
Screen pass to your somewhat-injured and slow TE? Not good
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 1:01:34 AM
Patriots get on the board with Gostkowski 41 FG. Falcons will take 21-3 lead into halftime. By far the biggest adversity Pats faced all year
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 1:02:35 AM
Terrible call on last offensive play by Patriots, Brady getting crushed
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
2/6/2017 1:02:50 AM
Stephen Gostkowski 41 FG and the Patriots are on the board. Falcons 21, Patriots 3.
by
Gary Klein
via
twitter
2/6/2017 1:03:16 AM
Halftime: Ryan 7 of 8 for 115 yards and TD. Brady 15 of 25 for 179 and INT returned for TD.
by
Gary Klein
via
twitter
2/6/2017 1:05:10 AM
What's a smoother operation: Matt Ryan to Julio Jones? Or workers setting up stage for Super Bowl halftime shows? Both impressive.
by
Gary Klein
via
twitter
2/6/2017 1:06:47 AM
Stage is set
http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C38a5R6WMAAS9Mm.jpg
by
Sam Farmer
via
twitter
2/6/2017 1:10:24 AM
They opened the roof for the halftime show
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 1:14:54 AM
Patriots lead in 1D (13-9), 3D efficiency (43%-33%), total plays (42-19) and yards (210-189)...
Of course, just one stat matters: 21-3
by
Sam Farmer
via
twitter
2/6/2017 1:19:02 AM
In case you were wondering, they instructed the crowd to use flashlights on cell phones. Pretty cool effect.
by
Sam Farmer
via
twitter
2/6/2017 1:23:10 AM
And that's that for halftime. Let's see if the Patriots can at least make this respectable
by
Ben Volin
via
twitter
2/6/2017 1:27:25 AM
They opened roof a bit for Lady Gaga halftime show and fireworks. Closing it for second half.
by
Gary Klein
via
twitter
2/6/2017 1:29:00 AM
