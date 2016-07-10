Live Baltimore Sun varsity sports

Cavalier Hall of Fame & 1988 Carroll County Player of the Year Mike Landry in town motivating the team. #SCFootball http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CuMkj1HWAAAgRJo.jpg
Close finish at boys varsity @oaklandmillsxc @hcpss_omhs @BKHoCoSports #scorpioncrawl http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cub_EfhWAAAIA4f.jpg
Here's the updated scores for the top boys and girls groups #HoCoGolf http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cuf_J_dWIAE50TQ.jpg
Max and I both got onto @carrollvarsity #StriveForGreatness http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CuV8yznUEAAr53H.jpg