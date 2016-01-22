Live Baltimore Sun varsity sports
Live Baltimore Sun varsity sports
Get scores and updates for area high school sports games.
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
After 3 quarters,
@HowardLionsFB
leads
@GlenelgSports
20-19. Lions have ball at Gladiators 41
by
Tim Schwartz
via
twitter
10/29/2016 12:35:22 AM
.
Cavs take opening kickoff and march down the field 18-7 middle of 3rd.
#GoCavs
by
SpaldingSports
via
twitter
retweeted by
kdunnsun
10/29/2016 12:35:48 AM
.
@HowardLionsFB
has fourth and 7 on
@GlenelgSports
22. 10:09 to go
by
Tim Schwartz
via
twitter
10/29/2016 12:39:25 AM
Spalding cuts the lead to 18-13 at St. Frances.
@SpaldingFB
@SFAfootball_MD
by
Katherine Dunn
via
twitter
10/29/2016 12:40:29 AM
If my math is correct, Alex Barnes is 12-19 for 225yds, 2TD, and an INT for Winters Mill.
#HMfootball
#mdpreps
@HMMediaSports
by
Kelsey Mannix
via
twitter
retweeted by
carrollvarsity
10/29/2016 12:42:40 AM
.
.
@perrone2052
runs in for a score and the Knights have their first lead.
@asapBERGG
's XP is good. Century 21, South Carroll 14.
@CVFootball
by
Megan Woodward
via
twitter
10/29/2016 12:46:42 AM
.
10 plays 78 yards for
@GlenelgSports
by
Tim Schwartz
via
twitter
10/29/2016 12:48:57 AM
.
@GlenelgSports
gets a 5 yard TD run from
@Wande746
with 5:24 to go. Gladiators take a 25-20 lead over
@HowardLionsFB
after conv fail
by
Tim Schwartz
via
twitter
retweeted by
BKHoCoSports
10/29/2016 12:51:48 AM
.
@perrone2052
runs in for a score and the Knights have their first lead.
@asapBERGG
's XP is good. Century 21, South Carroll 14.
@CVFootball
by
Megan Woodward
via
twitter
retweeted by
carrollvarsity
10/29/2016 12:51:52 AM
Going into the 4th quarter the Raiders lead OM 24-13
by
Raider Review
via
twitter
retweeted by
TimSchwartz13
10/29/2016 12:52:39 AM
GIRLS SOCCER: Westminster 14, Woodlawn 0
#CVSoccer
by
Carroll Varsity
via
twitter
10/29/2016 12:52:55 AM
.
@HowardLionsFB
gets two incompletions and is sacked. They punt to
@GlenelgSports
with 4:17 left
by
Tim Schwartz
via
twitter
retweeted by
BKHoCoSports
10/29/2016 12:54:00 AM
1:39 to go.
@GlenelgSports
has ball at
@HowardLionsFB
35. One more first down will do it
by
Tim Schwartz
via
twitter
10/29/2016 12:57:40 AM
.
@ajlinn735
dashes through Century's defense from 27 yards out for a Cavs TD.
@Jacob__Snell
's XP is good. SC 21, Century 21.
#CVFootball
by
Megan Woodward
via
twitter
retweeted by
carrollvarsity
10/29/2016 12:57:58 AM
Westminster pulls closer on Ian Gould's 28-yd FG. Tuscarora 28, Westminster 26 (7:13 left third quarter).
@FrederickSports
by
Joe Ferraro
via
twitter
retweeted by
carrollvarsity
10/29/2016 12:58:04 AM
THIRD QUARTER: South Carroll 21, Century 21.
#CVFootball
by
Megan Woodward
via
twitter
10/29/2016 12:59:41 AM
Little bit of a surprise from Howard County.
twitter.com/HowardLionsFB/…
by
Bob Hough
via
twitter
10/29/2016 1:04:54 AM
.
@EndeCollin
finds Jimmy Wiley for another Knights TD.
@asapBERGG
's kick is good. Century 28, SC 21.
#CVFootball
by
Megan Woodward
via
twitter
10/29/2016 1:05:00 AM
It's over.
@GlenelgSports
beats
@HowardLionsFB
25-20 and ends Lions 33 game county winning streak
by
Tim Schwartz
via
twitter
retweeted by
BKHoCoSports
10/29/2016 1:05:48 AM
Wowzers ????????... what a win for Glenelg
twitter.com/timschwartz13/…
by
Brent Kennedy
via
twitter
10/29/2016 1:07:32 AM
Rodney Dorsey's 5-yd TD run on a reverse on 4th and goal gives Tuscarora 35-26 lead over Westminster.
@FrederickSports
by
Joe Ferraro
via
twitter
retweeted by
carrollvarsity
10/29/2016 1:08:11 AM
HOWARD 20 GLENELG 25 FINAL
@KDUNNSUN
@ALLMETSPORTS
@MDVARSITYFB
@MDSPORTSACCESS
@SUNVARSITY
@CSZSCORES
by
Howard High Football
via
twitter
retweeted by
kdunnsun
10/29/2016 1:08:37 AM
Man Valley 14, FSK 0 final. The Mavericks get their 1st county win of 2016.
#CVFootball
by
Carroll Varsity
via
twitter
10/29/2016 1:11:41 AM
Tuscarora 35, Westminster 26 (end third quarter).
@FrederickSports
by
Joe Ferraro
via
twitter
retweeted by
carrollvarsity
10/29/2016 1:12:26 AM
Stephen Smothers 21yd TD run. Boonsboro 64, Winters Mill 34, 8:40 to go.
#HMfootball
#mdpreps
@HMMediaSports
by
Kelsey Mannix
via
twitter
retweeted by
carrollvarsity
10/29/2016 1:12:42 AM
.
@ajlinn735
scores on a 54-yd keeper and
@Jacob__Snell
's XP is good. SC 28, Century 28 with 4:48 to go in regulation.
#CVFootball
by
Megan Woodward
via
twitter
10/29/2016 1:15:54 AM
Final Wilde Lake 14 -12 over Centennial.
@BKHoCoSports
@TimSchwartz13
@kdunnsun
@cszscores
by
Wilde Lake Football
via
twitter
retweeted by
TimSchwartz13
10/29/2016 1:17:29 AM
FINAL: Liberty 37, North Hagerstown 0. Liberty has won seven in a row. Next up: Rival Century for the county title.
#cvfootball
by
brandoncct
via
twitter
retweeted by
carrollvarsity
10/29/2016 1:19:05 AM
Christmas just came early for Long Reach and then this is happening ...
twitter.com/long_reachfb/s…
by
Brent Kennedy
via
twitter
10/29/2016 1:19:30 AM
Forte 1yd TD, 2pt conversion good. Boonsboro still up 64-42 with 3:38 to go.
#HMfootball
#mdpreps
@HMMediaSports
by
Kelsey Mannix
via
twitter
retweeted by
carrollvarsity
10/29/2016 1:23:28 AM
Westminster isn't going away. Caleb Smalls 8-yd TD run makes it Tuscarora 35, Westminster 33 (9:40 left).
@FrederickSports
by
Joe Ferraro
via
twitter
retweeted by
carrollvarsity
10/29/2016 1:23:32 AM
Liberty on its way to a seventh straight win. Nick Lappotta with a 36-yard TD grab. Lions 28, North Hagerstown 0. 2nd q.
#cvfootball
by
brandoncct
via
twitter
retweeted by
carrollvarsity
10/29/2016 1:23:54 AM
St. Frances beats Spalding 32-29.
@SpaldingFB
@SFAfootball_MD
by
Katherine Dunn
via
twitter
10/29/2016 1:27:37 AM
GIRLS SOCCER: Man Valley 12, Milford Mill 0
#CVSoccer
by
Carroll Varsity
via
twitter
10/29/2016 1:28:59 AM
Jake Hardy gets his FIFTH touchdown of the game, 51 yards. Has 212 rushing for the game. 71-42 Boonsboro.
#HMfootball
@HMMediaSports
by
Kelsey Mannix
via
twitter
retweeted by
carrollvarsity
10/29/2016 1:29:09 AM
Boonsboro 71 Winters Mill 42 Final.
@carrollvarsity
by
Zach Blessing
via
twitter
retweeted by
carrollvarsity
10/29/2016 1:35:35 AM
End of regulation: South Carroll 28, Century 28.
#CVFootball
by
Megan Woodward
via
twitter
retweeted by
carrollvarsity
10/29/2016 1:35:59 AM
