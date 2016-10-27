Live Baltimore Sun varsity sports

.@hopekellyyy setting up @atholtonvball 's unprecedented success this fall. VARSITY Q&A: bsun.md/2dPCnFe http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CvypK8MWcAAuZ7c.jpg
Nick Tilson rallies to take the lead in last half of race and claim #CarrollCountyXC title! @ntilly8 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CvzSpwdWAAA3nV-.jpg
Varsity girls individual results from #CarrollCountyXC . Emma Kartalia's official winning time was 20:03! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CvzUnnnWIAEElsH.jpg
Varsity girls team scores at #CarrollCountyXC . Winters Mill FTW by 15 points! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CvzUMfmWcAA7BnN.jpg
WM Bocce is County Champs! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CvzfBOnXEAAlk7s.jpg
Senior night and volleyball mix like chocolate and cake. @howard_vball @so_sweet78 @juliamckenna14 @saracbink http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cvzf3zYWYAAfLgj.jpg
.@howard_vball hosting @Centennial_VB for a chance to win or at least clinch share of county title http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cvzi4ZwWIAQqpUs.jpg