Live Baltimore Sun varsity sports

Tough start for all the guys in the first group ... #MdStateGolf http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cvs60q6W8AAJu9F.jpg
Here's scorecard for top group through 6 .... overall been a struggle so far #MdStateGolf http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CvtHlkvXgAAob7S.jpg
Scorecard so far for @hcpss_mrhs @SzymanskiJohn and @sportsHoHS @HowardHighGolf Shashank Gupta #MdStateGolf http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CvtSo51W8AAleAg.jpg
Patterson Mill's Steve Lurz named @Ravens Coach of the Week after emotional victory: bsun.md/2eRCT6u http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CvtdOybXYAATEwG.jpg
Want me to cover @ReservoirSoccer at @CHSBoysSoccer__ Thursday? RT (2 pts) & LIKE (1 pt) to vote by 10 pm Wednesday http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cvpe4sXWYAEbhkq.jpg
Want me to cover @WildeLakeSoccer at @GlenelgSports Thursday? RT (2 pts) & LIKE (1 pt) to vote by 10 pm Wednesday http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CvpfrKMWIAEpNCS.jpg
Want me to cover @LRBoysSoccer at @RHHSBoysSoccer Friday? RT (2 pts) & LIKE (1 pt) by 10 pm Wednesday to vote http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CvpoAKEXEAEV--U.jpg
Want me to cover @atholtonsoccer at @HaHsathletics Friday? RT (2 pts) & LIKE (1 pt) by 10 pm Wednesday to vote http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CvprGmDWAAAzhro.jpg
.@hcpss_mrhs golf cements place in history w/ record-tying 5th straight state title. STORY: bsun.md/2eNINr5 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cvu7CLeVIAEXF0h.jpg
Even w/ tough final day, @dg0ld5 earns impressive top 20 finish at states. STORY: bsun.md/2eNINr5 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cvu9CALVUAAPNIZ.jpg
.@jackiec317 falls short in 3-hole playoff, but continues rise among state's elite. STORY: bsun.md/2eNINr5 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cvu90D5VIAE3nHb.jpg