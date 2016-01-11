Fatal Baltimore bus crash

Six people have died after a school bus and MTA bus collided early Tuesday in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

What we know: Police said the driver of the school bus and five people on the MTA bus were killed after the school bus, which was headed east on the roadway, struck a Ford Mustang and a pillar on the side of the road before entering oncoming traffic and ripping through the driver’s side of the MTA bus.

Injuries: In addition to the dead, at least 10 people were injured, including an aide on the school bus, eight people on the MTA bus and the driver of the Mustang. Their injuries ranged from minor to critical, police said.