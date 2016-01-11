Fatal Baltimore bus crash

City Councilwoman Helen Holton said she was awaiting information about the accident, which occurred in her district.
"I'm just devastated -- period," the longtime councilwoman said. "The fact that a school. bus and MTA bus were involved, it is just tragic, horrific.
"Families will be destroyed out of this, people going about their normal routines. At this hour, if you're on the bus, you're going to work or school." -- Yvonne Wenger
Michael Schwartzberg, a spokesman for the University of Maryland Medical System, said five patients were transported to the emergency department and Shock Trauma Center for treatment. One is in critical condition and four are in fair condition, he said.
Hospital officials are expected to give a media briefing at 11:30 a.m., which will be streamed live on the system's Facebook page. -- Yvonne Wenger
Keith Scroggins, Baltimore City Schools chief operating officer, said the driver works for the contracted company AA Affordable Transportation, was on his way to pick up his first student. The school system contracts with nine bus companies. The company provides “curb-to-curb” services for homeless students and students with special needs. The bus transport about 19 students to Roots and Branches Charter School and Dallas F. Nicholas Sr. Elementary School. -- Erica Green
