Election Day 2016: Live coverage from Maryland

Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake:

"I want to congratulate Senator Pugh on being elected Baltimore’s 50th Mayor. It has been a long journey and a hard fought campaign but now it’s time for the citizens of our great city to come together and move Baltimore forward. I pledge, as I have from the beginning of this process, a smooth transition from the Rawlings-Blake to the Pugh Administration. I look forward to working with the Mayor-elect over the next couple weeks so she can hit the ground running as the City’s next chief executive. "