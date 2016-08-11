Election Day 2016: Live coverage from Maryland

FROM SILVER SPRING

Voters at Leisure World in Montgomery County, historically among the highest turnout precincts anywhere in the state, confront a maze of signs and campaign volunteers and sample ballots as they walk toward their polling location.

And then they get to the tables.

Placed opposite each other at the end of a long walkway, one table is home to volunteers for the county Republican Party, and the other is for the Democrats. Sitting behind a Trump yard sign on one side and glossy Clinton handouts on the other, the volunteers stare at each other across the sidewalk all day long.

Despite a tense, divisive presidential campaign, the volunteers said the atmosphere is cordial, even friendly. Many of the volunteers see each other there election after election.

“We chat,” said Donna Duke, a retired nurse who turned 78 today and who was working the Republican table. “It’s exactly what we need we need -- to be able to communicate with each other.”

State Comptroller Peter Franchot, who is not on the ballot this year, stopped by to talk with volunteers at both tables as voters trickled in. The Democrat said he hopes to find ways to continue their bipartisan spirit after the election. Later, Rep. Chris Van Hollen, the Democratic nominee for Maryland’s open Senate seat, also met with the workers.

The massive retirement community in Montgomery County is now home to three precincts. In one of those precincts, more than 80 percent of eligible voters turned out in the 2012 presidential election, compared with the statewide average of around 74 percent. Observers said turnout was a bit lighter Tuesday than in the past, probably because many voters here cast an early ballot.

But if they decide to vote on Election Day, they get a bipartisan wave from the tables at the end of their walk.

“Some voters come in like this,” Duke says, making a frown. “Smile, for crying out loud. It’s a good day.”

— John Fritze