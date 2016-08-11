Election Day 2016: Live coverage from Maryland

No wait at Hazelwood Elementary in Northeast #Baltimore . As of 1:20, 147 have voted. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwwofNkWEAAKwoC.jpg
.@Scott4baltimore at polling place in 2nd District on #ElectionDay http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwwow9OXcAET_0H.jpg
.@peterfranchot stops by polling place in NE Baltimore. Voting going smoothly here. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwwpJ7kXAAANmdM.jpg
Michele Patras, 60, wore her "The Bird for President" T-shirt, neither Clinton, nor Trump were her first choice. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwwt7rgUUAEOTeE.jpg
Edwina Harper, 33, wrote in a candidate for president. She didn't want to vote for either major party nominee today. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwwuYwCXUAY46F6.jpg
At the Roman A. Kaminski Fire Station in Upper Fells Point, the morning line to vote snaked down Eastern Avenue and up South Collington Avenue. Residents chatted cheerily with one another as they patiently waited in the fast-moving queue. And when ballots were cast and they prepared to get on their way, voters were greeted by two volunteers — each handing out different “I voted” stickers. After residents across the city complained that precincts didn’t have the stickers during the April primary, some voters in Baltimore’s 1st District got a two-for-one deal.
—Alexander Pyles
Nearly 1,000 people have voted at Hampstead Hill Academy in SE Baltimore. Big race between @Zeke_Cohen & @McD4District1 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cww4dLBXEAEztZS.jpg
Both @Zeke_Cohen and @McD4District1 at Southeast Baltimore polling place in final push to voters in City Council's first district. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cww8_DOXgAARnCu.jpg
Ada Maxwell, 25, voted for the first time in her life at Hampden Elementary in Baltimore.
"I was really excited that the first vote that I was going to cast was going to be for a female president," said Maxwell, who works for a video production company.
Maxwell said this election season "has been so in-your-face that it was impossible to ignore."
"It brought a lot of social issues to the forefront that I care about," she said, adding that she felt Trump represents outdated ideas while Clinton represents progress. "As a woman, progress is important to me."
For mayor, the Hampden resident cast her ballot for the Green Party candidate, Joshua Harris. She said she believes the ideas in his platform would support disadvantaged communities in Baltimore.
Democrat Catherine Pugh, she said, "felt very much like the status quo."
— Alison Knezevich
.@McD4District1 is leaning on @LarryHogan 's popularity in First District council race. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cww9kUHXEAA0zhR.jpg
Awaiting @SheilaforMayor at the Forest Park Senior Center. #ElectionDay #Baltimore @FOXBaltimore http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwxH4fzXcAAA-XV.jpg
FROM HAMPDEN
Janice and Charles Beegle are both registered Democrats, but the similarity stopped there for the couple on Tuesday when they went to vote at the Roosevelt Recreation Center in Hampden.
Janice Beegle, 73, said she voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton for president, calling her “the lesser of two evils.”
“Trump isn’t my cup of tea,” said Janice Beegle. “He’s put his foot in his mouth so many times it’s pathetic. I don’t like his attitude toward women. I don’t like his attitude toward a lot of things.”
She also voted for Democrats Catherine Pugh for mayor and Chris Van Hollen for U.S. Senate.
Her husband Charles Beegle, on the other hand, voted for Republicans across the board. He said Democrats have accomplished “nothing” in the last eight years.
“I don’t like Clinton, I can’t stand her because she lies too much,” said Charles Beegle, 78. “They caught her in big lies and she should have been prosecuted.”
He voted for Republican Donald Trump for president, instead.
-- Carrie Wells